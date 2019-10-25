Pep Guardiola provides the latest update on Zinchenko and Rodri

Pep Guardiola prepares to be left without Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri for a number of weeks.

Zinchenko has not played since the October international break due to a knee injury but he has now undergone an operation in Barcelona.

“He had a contact with a knee, something in the bone,” Guardiola confirmed.

It is understood the player will be out for "four weeks, five weeks, more or less".

Fortunately, the Ukrainian's injury corresponds with Benjamin Mendy's return after picking up a knee injury.

Rodri latest

Despite starting for City's last two games, defensive midfielder Rodri will also be unavailable until the end of next month's international break, due to limping off with a hamstring issue in City's 5-1 midweek win over Atalanta.

"After the international break maybe he will be ready," affirmed City's manager.

With both players out for the determined time, Rodri will be unavailable for the clash against Liverpool in a fortnight. However, he could return in time for the home match with Chelsea on November 23.

Meanwhile, Zinchenko will miss out on games with league leaders Liverpool, Chelsea and at least one Champions League game.

As the squad prepares for the Premier League home fixture against Aston Villa, Guardiola welcomed back Kyle Walker and the Argentinian Nicolas Otamendi from injury in the midweek European win.

Fully-fit

Centre-backs Otamendi and John Stones could be set to return to their usual position as the duo are fully fit.

This could bring a dilemma to the 48-year-old boss as to who to play at centre-back.