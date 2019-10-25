A tactical conundrum for Daniel Farke

Manchester United are on the ropes. 14th in the Premier League, just two points above the relegation zone, and a solitary win in five. Their worst start to the season in three decades. Has there ever been a better time to play the Red Devils over the past 27 years?

They may have recorded their first win since March with victory over Partizan Belgrade on Thursday night but it certainly wasn't convincing. An Anthony Martial penalty was the only difference in a game where Partizan hit the post and manufactured treble the amount of shots compared to their visitors.

The question on Sunday afternoon is not if Norwich City can defeat United, but how?

Attack or defend?

Two Norwich results this season have encountered widespread accolades - the 3-2 victory over Manchester City and 'a famous away point' in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth last weekend.

Such has been the form of the Canaries since the infamous City win six weeks ago, losing three, conceding nine and scoring just one, that draw against Bournemouth was celebrated almost as much as the victory over one of the greatest teams in Premier League history.

Norwich were torn apart by Aston Villa the week previous, losing 5-1 in a mauling on home turf. In response, Daniel Farke abandoned the usual Norwich offensive approach to shut up shot against Bournemouth and squeeze the life from the game - just three shots on target combined for the two sides that hadn't kept a clean sheet prior to that contest.

Risk-reward

But Norwich's attacking brand of football is their identity - the project that will hopefully form the product.

United are there for the taking and the incentive for Norwich is huge. A win will not only draw them level on points with the most successive club in Premier League history but also probably lift them out of the relegation zone. Think of the confidence boost.

As for United, would that be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last game?

Norwich could easily attack this match - that is, after all, the strength of the Canaries.

The likes of Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham have all taken the game to United and come away with maximum points. Could Norwich do the same?

But this would be a risk-reward approach. Martial is back at full fitness, Marcus Rashford is finding some form and Daniel James has arguably been United's best player thus far. All have lightning pace. All could hurt a delicate Norwich defence on the counter-attack.

Protecting against the counter

20% of United's Premier League goals have come on the counter-attack and their strength moulds perfectly against Norwich's weakness.

With that worry, Farke could offer a more defensive approach, as he did against Bournemouth, opting to flood the midfield with three central midfielders rather than playing the usual 4-2-3-1 formation that can leave Norwich exposed.

This tactic shuts down the spaces that United's speedsters love to attack - a rapid Bournemouth attack found little joy across the 90 minutes last weekend.

And United severely lack creativity from the centre of the pitch. Could they break down a Norwich defence that can be stubborn on its day?

The problem for Norwich is that such a tactic nullifies their own attacking threat. And, for all of United's failings, they still boast the fifth best defensive record in the league with the most expensive centre-back on the planet at the heart of it.

A huge three points

Whatever way Farke chooses to go, and the same could be said for Solskjaer, there is a lot riding on this game.

The carrot for Norwich is massive - points and confidence. But a defeat could see them finish the weekend at the bottom of the table, falling further away from the rivals above them. Such a result would equate to just one point in five.

As for United, nothing other than a win will do. Albeit, they won't find themselves in the relegation zone on Sunday evening, they could be desperately close...