Dyche bemoans Burnley errors in Chelsea defeat

Burnley fell to a second straight Premier League defeat, losing 4-2 against Chelsea in the evening kick off on Saturday, with Sean Dyche's side punished for individual errors ruthlessly by their in-form opponents.

The Clarets started the game the better of the two sides in the opening exchanges, with Frank Lampard's Chelsea looking a little tired from their midweek trip to Ajax in the Champions League, but when Matthew Lowton was caught in possession by Christian Pulisic, the American dribbled the ball past James Tarkowski and slotted in the opener.

Chelsea then doubled their lead right on half time, after Ashley Barnes missed a real chance to draw Burnley level, with Pulisic again firing in a deflected effort after Tarkowski gave the ball away in a dangerous position.

Pulisic then completed his hat-trick with a flicked header from a corner, after the American was left unmarked to nod home from close range and put the game beyond Burnley with just 11 minutes gone in the second half.

Two minutes later Willian added a fourth goal, with an excellent finish across the goal, and although Burnley rallied late on with a fine strike from Jay Rodriguez from distance and a deflected effort from Dwight McNeil, the Clarets could not prevent Chelsea picking up a seventh straight win.

Dyche rues Burnley mistakes

Burnley made a couple of crucial mistakes in defence, which allowed Chelsea the opportunity to put the game well beyond them with half an hour still to play at Turf Moor.

"They are a good side, their on a great run and they've got some real clinical players, as we saw tonight and we have in recent weeks," Dyche told the assembled media, including VAVEL.

"The second goal is a killer we're right on half time, we've delivered at least a decent first half, I felt, we kept a decent shape ourselves and still asked questions, and you can't give away chances like that to them. They have punished us."

"We come out in the second half and we started well, and then they score a third, and then the thirds a poor one again, poor clearance they whip a cross and score a goal, then the fourth goes in and your wondering what kind of night its going to be."

Dyche on the positive of Burnley creating chances and mentality to keep going

Despite falling to a defeat, Burnley did at least pull two goals back in the last few minutes, with long-range efforts from both Rodriguez and McNeil.

"On the other side of that in the first half there wasn't that much in it, we've created some chances ourselves, a couple of golden chances actually.

"I think that's one of the improvements we have made, now when we play these big sides we are creating better quality chances for ourselves, but you can't give away the mistakes we gave away tonight. You simply can't.

"Mentality wise, fair play to us because its done at four, they've still had a couple of maybes, and we've gone back and at least slugged it out, and there was just for little moment can we nick a third.

"Brilliant goal from Jay Rod, and then Dwighty another positive for us. I keep hearing these stories about other young men rolling around all over the place in the Premier League, and he dosen't get a mention, but I'm telling you he is right up there for me."

Dyche on Hudson-Odoi dive

Chelsea were awarded a penalty at 4-0 with Callum Hudson-Odoi going to ground, despite Tarkowski appearing not to have made contact with the forward, and the decision was overturned by VAR, with Hudson-Odoi shown a yellow card.

"A big key moment for me, from a mentality point of view was the penalty, I can't abide it as everyone knows, I don't know why its in the game.

"I said at the beginning of the season we were told by the Premier League the worst you can get is a yellow card, so everyone has a chance to cheat once a game knowing they aren't going to get sent of.

"Not about the player tonight (Hudson-Odoi) the greater good of the game, because its shambolic how people just dive all over the place.

"I keep hearing this word respect, do you know you get shot down for saying all of this, and Ii just sit there amazed, respect, respect in grass routes football, and all of that, respect the game that's what people should be doing."