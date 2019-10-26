Nathan Jones laments lack of grit in 2-0 defeat to Milwall 

Nathan Jones accused his players of showing a lack of fight and grit today as Stoke City fell to a tame 2-0 defeat at the hands of Milwall. The Welshman was furious with the Potters' lacklustre performance, claiming his players abandoned all pre-match instructions and were not prepared for the Millwall onslaught.

Indeed, it was a spirited Lions performance, eager to prove their worth to new manager Gary Rowett. They blitzed the visitors goal early on, creating a host of quality chances, and their reward finally came in the 28th minute.

With Stoke nowhere to be seen, Jed Wallace, who performed exceptionally throughout - delivered an accurate cross into the path of Ben Thompson who finished the move off with an adept volley into the far corner. Stoke would improve in the second half, but a Wallace penalty in the 75th minute sealed the three points for the Lions.

It had seemed as though Jones had turned a corner with this Stoke team after successive victories against high-flying Swansea City and Fulham projected a turgid start to the season into life. However, after the midweek loss to Sheffield Wednesday, it is now two defeats in two, and the pressure that seemed to have eased on Jones has now returned with crippling force. The Potters sit in 23rd, on just eight points.

Jones has received the backing of the board, and has typically provided a positive voice amidst the malaise surrounding the club. Today, though, his frustration got the better of him.

"We were outfought, outran, and outscored," he scathed in an interview with the Stoke City media.

”You know what you get when you come here [The Den]. I’ve played here, i’ve managed here, i’ve been assistant manager here. The crowd demand a certain level of work rate and desire - which they had today. We looked surprised by it even though it’s all we’ve been talking about.”

He continued: "Second half we huffed and puffed, controlled the game, but never really had enough quality to care them open."

The Potters boss expected much more from his side who he believes deserved nothing from the game.

"Not good enough, all over not good enough. We've come here and been outfought, and if you want to be a top team that should never happen. You have to do the basics which we didn't today, and that's something I can't accept."