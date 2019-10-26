Leicester put in 'perfect' performance in record-breaking Southampton destruction, says Brendan Rodgers

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers praised a 'perfect' performance from his side as the Foxes tore apart Southampton 9-0 at St Mary's on Friday evening.

Hat-tricks apiece from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy, as well as strikes from Youri Tielemans, Ben Chilwell and James Maddison saw the East-Midlands side rack up a joint-highest record Premier League victory alongside an all-time Football League away record. With Leicester turning on the style, Rodgers was left to wax lyrical about a complete performance from his side.

'It was a perfect performance'

Talking in his post-match press conference, the Northern-Irishman said: "It was a perfect performance. From the very first whistle we showed our intent.

“It had every thing you would want, once we went in front, we showed a wonderful demonstration of how to play 10 men, it was tactically very good and we were aggressive.

“What was pleasing was we played like a proper team. It was brilliant for the supporters to travel down on a rainy night like tonight and see us score nine goals.”

Coming in at half-time 5-0 up in the game, it could well have been easy for Leicester to let their foot off of the gas. However, they kept up their momentum and charge for more goals at St Mary's, something that left Rodgers purring.

He said: "The message I said to the players at half-time, at 5-0, was: ‘Just see it as 0-0. Go out and show we’re a really, really good side by pushing and showing a really hungry mentality. If you come off and it’s still 5-0, you’ve won a Premier League game 5-0 which is unbelievable. But if you do, I’ll tell you now, they’ll be mixed feelings."

“So to then go out and do what we did and show that ruthless streak, it shows that we’re making steps to being a decent side."

Embed from Getty Images

'Kasper is happy'

Whilst Leicester were absolutely thrilling on the attack, their defensive work was also particularly eye-catching having restricted the ten-man Saints to only rare opportunities. It all meant that Leicester earnt their third clean sheet of the season, an aspect that pleased Rodgers as well as Foxes' stopper Kasper Schmeichel who became only the second goalkeeper in Premier League history alongside his father to be involved in a 9-0 victory

“Kasper is happy. There were only two goalkeepers to be on the back end of a 9-0 so he’s very, very happy," Rodgers said. “He can have a bit of stick with his father!”