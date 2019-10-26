Watford 0-0 AFC Bournemouth: Hornets now winless in 10

Watford extended their winless streak in the league to 10 as they were held to their third consecutive draw against a resolute AFC Bournemouth. Both sides had opportunities to win on a cold, wet and blustery autumnal afternoon in Hertfordshire, but neither team were able to find that elusive clinical touch as the match finished goalless.

Story of the match

Coming into this game, Bournemouth found themselves winless in four but Eddie Howe's side were buoyed by the return of Jefferson Lerma and Arnaut Danjuma. They also boasted the highest conversion rate from set-pieces in the league (7), but the fourth fewest shots (96).

Watford, on the back of a controversial draw away to Tottenham Hotspur, were still seeking their first win season. Quique Sanchez Flores found himself limited in striking options with Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Ismaila Sarr (leg) joining Troy Deeney on the injury table, so Gerard Deulofeu returned to the starting line-up to partner Roberto Pereyra up-front, with Andre Gray – the only other available attacking option – on the bench. Jose Holebas was also serving his customary early season suspension so Adam Masina started in his stead.

Watford began stronger and should have taken the lead in the first minute. Following a full-pitch press, Daryl Janmaat created enough space to set Deulofeu free. The Spaniard played a tantalising ball across the six-yard box which was parried by Aaron Ramsdale in the Bournemouth goal into the path of Abdoulaye Doucoure on the penalty spot. Taking it first time, Doucoure fired over to epitomise Watford’s recent form in front of goal.

It didn’t get much better in front of goal for the Hornets.

Three minutes later, their high tempo full-pitch press nearly paid dividends again as Deulofeu struck a tantalising cross from the right-side of the area into the six-yard box, but, as has become customary for this Watford side, they were devoid of that clinical touch as the ball was turned behind for a corner.

The goal nearly came in the unlikeliest of fashions from the resulting corner. Deulofeu, seeking his second assist of the season, curled the ball into the front post, only to see it rebound out off the upright to Craig Dawson, who had the resultant shot blocked.

Watford were attacking with menace and finding increasing amounts of space for the first 10 minutes, but it soon all came to an abrupt end as Tom Cleverley, often the lynchpin in attack and the link between midfielders and forwards, was forced off with a heel injury, to be replaced by Will Hughes. Watford never looked the same for the following 80 minutes.

However, chances continued to come and go. Janmaat, Deulofeu and Doucoure all challenged the Bournemouth defence but to no avail.

At the other end, Watford had Ben Foster and the crossbar to thank for keeping a clean-sheet. Philip Billing, Diego Rico and Danjuma all drew good saves from Watford’s goalkeeper, with the latter, in particular, forcing an impressive out-stretched block from three yards, whilst Steve Cook crashed a header from a corner against the Watford crossbar with Foster well beaten.

The second-half started much like the first for Watford.

In the 48th minute, Deulofeu turned the Bournemouth defence inside-out as he worked his way into a one-on-one opportunity with Ramsdale. The goalkeeper again came out the stronger as Watford saw another chance slip by.

For the next 40 minutes of the second-half, the absence of skill or quality on show was conspicuous. Neither side were able to consistently control the game as both head coaches failed to outmanoeuvre their counterpart.

As the rain began to pour down at Vicarage Road, the game fizzled out into a stalemate, save for brief glimmers of hope from Hughes, who drew a smart save from Ramsdale down to his left, and a testing Deulofeu free-kick that flashed across the face of the Bournemouth six-yard box.

For Bournemouth, opportunities were equally few and far between as Watford deliberately sought to disrupt any potential rhythm and flow they were developing. A 20-yard free-kick by Harry Wilson was the only real chance of note that sailed a metre-wide of Foster’s left-hand post.

Neither team were ultimately able to find that finishing touch and neither can be disappointed with drawing a very equal game, but as Eddie Howe said in the post-match conference: “It’s a better 0-0 from our perspective.”

Takeaways from the match

Right vs left

Janmaat again proved a catalyst for attack and a disciplined asset in defence, but his link up play with Deulofeu on Watford’s right-hand side only served to show the deficiencies on the other flank.

Masina, the third-choice left-back, was making his first league appearance of the season but, much like the match as a whole, it won’t be one to remember. The 25 year-old full-back was a walking shadow at times this afternoon.

With Holebas suspended and Kiko Femenia ill, it was another opportunity to showcase his footballing ability and show the fans why he was offered a five-year contract last year. Instead, he demonstrated his ability to be both visible and missing at the same time, never quick attacking, never quite defending. It begs the question, what was he asked to do by Flores? What were his pre-game instructions?

Pereyra’s frustration with his left-side colleague was evident as the Argentinian dropped deeper and deeper to receive the ball, leaving Deulofeu isolated in attack.

The Argentine struck a frustrated figure as the game went on, relying on service from Deulofeu and Doucoure but often with his back to goal. All the while, Masina simultaneously exposed Watford’s back three by overcommitting and yet offered nothing in attack.

In 73 minutes, Masina lost 6 duels, made 22 passes and only 2 crosses, with an accuracy of 0%. And yet, there was but a fleeting glimpse of the man Masina could be - indeed was at Bologna in Serie A - as an audacious 50 yard cross-field ball to Janmaat in the first half drew panic in the Bournemouth ranks.

Watford’s right-side was a different story. Janmaat and Deulofeu were creative and threatening from the first minute to the last, drawing players, making incisive runs into the box, and putting cross after cross into Bournemouth’s six-yard box. With a Deeney, or an Odion Ighalo, Matej Vydra, even a Welbeck, to look for, Watford would already have their first win of the season.

However, for the Hornets to move up the table and have a fruitful season, the threat will have to come from both flanks.

Missing Cleverley

As Cleverley walked gingerly towards the sideline in the 10th minute, Watford fans could be excused for underestimating the significance of the moment.

Watford had been creative, quick and exciting, and you would have been hard-pressed to find someone in the stadium who would say they didn’t deserve to be leading.

But as Cleverley was replaced by Hughes, Watford found themselves moving quickly onto Plan B.

Nathaniel Chalobah, in the familiar holding midfield role that worked so effectively against Tottenham last week, found himself in a confused rotational system with Doucoure and Hughes for the remainder of the first-half.

Hughes, a player who naturally prefers the ball to feet and space to pick his pass, frequently left Doucoure as the sole attacking midfielder to link the holding midfielders and attack. This left Watford static and easy to mark, devoid of movement off the ball.

Without Cleverley and Etienne Capoue, Flores’ system of five in midfield with two attacking options was rendered obsolete and ineffectual as Pereyra and Deulofeu often found themselves with only each other for company and limited outlets to progress an attack. Instead, choosing all too often to go it alone. For all their talent and trickery, two Hornets were never a match for Bournemouth’s two disciplined banks of four.

In the second half, Flores tried to rectify the situation by bringing on Gray and allowing Pereyra to join Doucoure as another linking attacking midfielder. But Gray’s lack of confidence only left Watford short up-front.

For Flores’ system to work, a Cleverley or Etienne Capoue, with their work-rate, vision and ability to turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye, is essential. Without it, Watford fans can expect more goalless draws to come this season.

Stand-out players

Ben Foster

Following last weekend's calamity that gifted Tottenham’s Dele Alli a late equaliser, it was vital for Watford’s goalkeeper to regain some confidence. And whilst Bournemouth only had five shots on target, Foster will have considered himself a lot busier than previous weeks, exhibiting his ability and agility in the process.

Foster was commanding in goal, making sensible decisions regarding whether to catch or punch, and remained calm in possession. He made vital saves from Billing, Rico and Danjuma, and will take the plaudits for maintaining Watford’s clean-sheet.

Daryl Janmaat

This game was largely devoid of stand-out outfield players. Neither team were able to take control of the ball and sustain pressure for any meaningful amount of time. Nevertheless, Janmaat again caught the eye for his first half performance on the right-hand side.

In the six appearances so far this season, the Dutchman has made 28 recoveries, five interceptions, and won 17 duels. His defensive qualities are undeniable but in attack, Janmaat provides Deulofeu and Watford with so much more.

His 220 passes and 19 crosses may have only resulted in one assist, but Janmaat gives Deulofeu an overlapping option, a partner-in-crime that understands his need to receive the ball on the run and facing goal. Janmaat gives Deulofeu creative licence.

In a game conspicuous for its lack of skill and defining moments, he provided slim rays of sunshine but this game won’t live long in the memory.

In the post-match conference, Flores called for patience from the Watford faithful, following boos at the full-time whistle: “It’s all part of the process… [the] team is growing, every single week. I can feel it, it [victory] is closer… you need to wait.”

And Watford shall. The wait for a league win goes on as Flores’ attacking options and Watford’s survival hopes dwindle before our very eyes, but one has to wonder what is actually being waited for.

Is it the return of Deeney or the January transfer window?