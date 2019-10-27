Swansea 1-0 Cardiff: South Wales is white as Swans win derby

Nineteen-year old Ben Wilmot scored the only goal as Swansea beat Cardiff in the first South Wales derby for five and a half years.

The Watford loanee’s first half header was enough to separate the sides in a game short on quality but filled with passion.

It is Swansea’s first back-to-back victories against Cardiff since 1996, and is a first home win since August.

The ‘mustn’t lose derby’ becomes a valuable win for Swans

This game was widely billed as one neither side could afford to lose, rather than one they desperately needed to win.

Swansea could not afford a third-straight home defeat, whilst Cardiff looked to continue the momentum built up by just a single defeat in ten league games.

Despite a pulsating atmosphere, the spectacle was more tense than thrilling; it was the bruising box-kicking of Wales v South Africa, rather than the speed and ability of England v New Zealand.

Long on passion, short on quality

As the two side emerged the Liberty was crackling with the intensity of the occasion. The long wait for this fixture to return seemed to make the final few minutes before kick-off unbearable.

The first fifteen minutes brought something different. The fragile marriage of excitement and tension tipped decidedly in favour of the latter with the referee’s whistle, and an early caginess was the result.

It was by no means boring, and there was all the passion and graft that a derby demands. Barring a well worked move between Nathan Dyer and Andre Ayew, there was little to add to the highlights reel. The beauty was in the brawn, not the brains.

Then it all changed. A well worked Swansea corner found its way to Wayne Routledge, making his first start since the beginning of September. He showed no signs of rustiness, floating a beautiful ball to the far post, where it was guided home by Ben Wilmot.

For the nineteen-year old, who might not have started this game had Joe Rodon passed a late fitness test, it was a special moment. As he celebrated in front of the euphoric home fans, they in turn shouted his name.

It was a moment that encapsulated the unique relationship between young players and their supporters: Wilmot was living the dream that the thousands that cheered him must have one day shared, and yet they responded not with envy but with infinite pride.

Apart from this one moment of action, the remainder of the first half played out in a similar fashion. Wilmot played with a tenacity that his parent club, Watford, have been so lacking this season. The match was long on passion, but short on quality.

Etheridge twice looked unconvincing in the Cardiff goal, his distribution poor once again. He was lucky to go in without conceding a second goal.

An Ayew cross was almost diverted by Peltier into his own net, and Etheridge spilled the loose ball to the feet of Dyer – he reclaimed it seconds later, but replays suggest with the help of the hand of a Cardiff defender.

Dyer almost had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time, as he latched onto a header which had cannoned off the Cardiff crossbar. Etheridge got a hand to it but it looked to be over the line. Goal-line technology would have been called into action, the offside flag rendered it irrelevant.

In control but never out of sight

The second half gave continued demonstration of Swansea’s superiority on the ball, but their attacking threat seemed to have dissipated. Indeed, Cardiff, less worried about their own defensive frailties, could have been level on two separate occasions.

A Joe Ralls free-kick found Morrison at the far post, forcing a smart save before the ball was scrambled away. Minutes later Ralls was the provider again, picking out Gavin Whyte at the far post. His volley was straight at Woodman.

Swansea returned with movement of their own, and the game became a far better spectacle as a result. Dyer was tenacious down the wing, and forced a save out of Etheridge.

Cardiff continued to threaten, but at no point laid siege to the Swansea goal, and it took a brilliant challenge from Morrison to prevent them scoring a second in added time.

Steve Cooper screamed encouragement to the home support and they saw Swansea home, in deafening style.

They move up to fourth, just two points off leaders West Brom - but more importantly, the bragging rights remain where they were five and a half years ago. For now at least, South Wales is white.