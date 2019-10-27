Steve Cooper: We were the team that we wanted to be

Steve Cooper says his Swansea side were 'the team they wanted to be', after they secured the bragging rights in South Wales with a 1-0 win over Cardiff City.

The Swansea Head Coach was pleased not just with the result but also with his side's performance.

"To do it with a performance like that is pleasing. I thought we did both sides of the game well. I felt that we were in control all game. We never felt like we were losing control or momentum."

Cooper reserved particular praise for George Byers.

"George is a really good player with high potential, but I challenge him every day, because I want him to become a man, and quickly. He was brilliant today."

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock felt his side didn't do enough to test Cooper's team.

"The goal is a really poor goal. We've only got ourselves to blame really. There were so many bad decisions in the second half, we shot ourselves in the foot really.

Injury woes for both sides

Warnock bemoaned the Bluebirds' bad luck, which affected his team selection on the eve of the game.

"We only lost [Lee] Tomlin and Junior Hoilett yesterday. There were pockets of space for Tomlin, it would have been what we were looking for really."

Swansea, although indebted to Ben Wilmot for today's victory, will be disappointed with the news of the man he replaced today.

"I'm disappointed for Joe [Rodon]. He's gonna need an operation next week. It's a tendon injury. He was close to tears yesterday when it hit home."

Warnock's parting shot

There is no time for Swansea to switch off, or spend too long celebrating, according to Cooper. Indeed, thoughts have already turned to Wigan on Saturday.

"Dont get too low on the lows. Don't get too high on the highs...apart from the fans, they can get high. I need a really decent night's kip to be honest!"

Unsurprisingly, Warnock did not leave without a final jab at his rivals.

"I thought we quietened the crowd down really. I'll be disappointed in the return match if its not a lot louder than that."

For now, Cooper becomes the first man to lead Swansea to victory against a Warnock side since 1993.

But Warnock's comments set the stage perfectly for the return fixture in January. Neither side has ever done the league double over the other, and Cardiff will not lie down without a fight.