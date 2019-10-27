Solskjaer delighted with response to penalty misses but questions VAR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with three vital away points, underpinning an excellent team performance by his Manchester United side against Norwich City.

The Norwegian was particularly impressed by the way Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford responded to penalty misses, leading from the front with United’s high pressing game.

The under pressure manager explained, “Two away wins in three days isn’t bad. It's been too long [to have a league away win] but it's great to have it and the performance was the pleasing thing.

Norwich is a difficult place to come to but when we are as concentrated and focussed as we were going forward today, we can beat anyone.”

Praise for Martial and Rashford after responses to controversial penalty misses

Both Martial and Rashford netted for United, combining for a fabulous team goal in the second half after missing a penalty apiece - but Solskjaer felt they both should have been retaken.

"I thought the way Martial responded was brilliant, tackling back and scoring a goal but both penalties should have been retaken.

It's like the six-second rule, we used it for a month and now it's out the window. It's so simple and so easy to check and we can see it live. Tim Krul is one of the best in the world at saving penalties but they both should have been retaken."

Solskjaer also felt United were lucky to be awarded the first spot-kick.

"The first penalty shouldn’t have been given because, for me, a two minute check is not clear and obvious."

But United will take confidence from the fantastic interplay between the front two.

"Anthony and Marcus, that partnership is going to improve and grow.

Anthony is vital for us and is a top striker. To have him back fit, smiling and enjoying his football is great for us. What he hasn’t been given credit for is his defending.

I was also delighted to see Marcus chasing Max Aarons on a 50-yard sprint and winning the ball back on the touchline [after his penalty miss]."

Fred to play important role

Solskjaer also acknowledged that Fred will be an important figure over the coming weeks after a solid display in midfield, winning the ball back more than any other player on the pitch.

"I am delighted that Fred is improving and improving and he will be important for us with the injuries – he will probably take Paul Pogba's position for a while as he will be out until December with an ankle injury."