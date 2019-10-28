Crawley Town vs Colchester United Preview: League Two sides face off for Carabao Cup quarter-final

Tuesday night sees an all League Two affair under the floodlights as Crawley Town host Colchester United for a place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Story behind the game

Gabriel Cioffi’s side come off the back of being soundly beaten at home to Swindon Town on Saturday, whilst Colchester will be boosted by taking four points from Crewe and Newport County last week.

The two sides met earlier this month, again at the Broadfield Stadium, in a game that saw Crawley come from behind to take all three points thanks to goals from Reece Grego-Cox and Mason Bloomfield.

That is the West Sussex outfit’s only win since the 14th of September, however, and a good start to the season has unravelled in the last five weeks. Meanwhile, Colchester are just four points off the playoffs following their 3-1 victory over high flying Newport and a place in the quarter-finals would cap off a good start to the season for John McGreal’s side.

Crawley won 3-2 at Walsall in the first round before sell-out home ties against Norwich (1-0) and Stoke City (1-1, 5-4 on penalties), whilst Colchester dispatched Swindon 3-0 in the first round before winning on penalties at Crystal Palace and then at home to Tottenham.

Team news

Crawley welcome back Ollie Palmer after a foot injury sustained in that victory over Mansfield last month, and captain Dannie Bulman is expected to return after missing out against Swindon. George Francomb is available after a lengthy injury lay off, as is Bez Lubala after serving a one-match suspension for collecting five yellow cards.

Colchester have a largely full-strength squad to choose from, with McGreal possibly tempted to name an unchanged line up following the weekend’s impressive win over Newport.

Likely line ups

Crawley: Luyumbala; Sesay, Tunnicliffe, Dallison, Doherty; Bulman, Camara; Grego-Cox, Ferguson, Lubala; Palmer

Colchester: Gerken; Jackson, Eastman, Prosser, Bramall; Stevenson, Comley; Senior, Poku, Nouble; Norris

Key clash

Grego-Cox, who is enjoying a great start to the campaign, will test former Arsenal full-back Cohen Bramall. The Irish winger has become a fan favourite with his direct style of play and has three goals so far this season, including against Colchester earlier in the month. Meanwhile former Crawley centre back Tom Eastman will have his hands full against the fit-again Palmer, whilst at the other end the Us will look to cause more of a threat than they did in the league outing two weeks ago, where the centre back pairing of Jordan Tunnicliffe and Tom Dallison kept Luke Norris quiet.