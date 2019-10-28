on VAVEL
Burton Albion vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match 2019

Follow live from Pirelli Stadium for Burton Albion vs Leicester City , live stream, squads, preview and score updates in 2019 Carabao Cup. Kick-off Burton Albion vs Leicester City: 19:45 BST

cbratu
Cristian Bratu

Team news will be announced an hour before kick-off at 18:45 and all updates of the match can be found right here!

 

Make sure you follow us on Twitter @VAVEL and @LeicesterVAVEL to have your say on the match and to keep up to date on all the news!

Leicester team news
Leicester have no new injuries within their squad to be concerned about.

The Foxes could make a number of changes to their last starting 11 to give players such as Danny Ward, James Justin and Christian Fuchs game time.

Burton team news
Lucas Akins will be missing for the home side after picking up too many bookings in the competition so far.

Steven Quinn will be available for the match after reacting well to playing time on the weekend following his injury, while Richard Nartey will be assessed before the game due to a tight hamstring.

Ward on Burton...
Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward has been wary ahead of the game to not replicate a performance than that of the 2-1 loss to Newport.

Speaking to LCFC TV, the Welshman stated: “[It will be] another tough game, they’ll be right at it. 

“I’ve played there before, it’s a small, intimidating ground and they’ll make it difficult for us, but we know what job we’ve got to go there and do and hopefully, we’ll produce another good performance."

He added: “You can’t take anyone for granted. We saw it ourselves for example in the FA Cup last year.

“Every team has got their own agenda, and if you’re in a competition, you want to go as far as you can and ultimately win it.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Premier League team or in League 1 or League 2, you want to go as far as you can.”

Fraser on Leicester...
Burton midfielder Scott Fraser has voiced his excitement about playing a top-three Premier League side.

Speaking to Burton Albion, he stated: “It is a chance for us to show that we can step up and play against the players that are at a higher level than we are at the minute. Obviously for us younger players, it is the level that we are hoping that we can get to.”

He added: "I’ve watched them a few times this season, away to Chelsea, Manchester United and we watched the game on Friday night; they’re a very good team with very good players and a very good manager, so we will be expecting a tough game.

"But when big clubs come to our place, we fancy ourselves.”

Leicester form
Unlike Burton, Leicester were on fire in front if goal in their last match, scoring nine times against Southampton in what is now the highest ever away victory in the English top-flight in its 131-year history, as well as the joint highest Premier League win - Manchester United's 9-0 thrashing of Ipswich Town back in 1995.

They also became the second team in Premier League history to lead by five goals after Manchester City achieved the feat in 2010 against Burnley, and the second team in the Premier League's history to have two players score a hattrick in the same match, after Jermaine Pennant and Robert Pires notched three each in Arsenal's victory against Southampton in 2003.

Burton form
Burton come into the match off the back of a goalless draw with 10-man Blackpool.

The Brewers managed 18 shots in the match but could only direct three of them on target, so they will be hoping to have their shooting boots on against Leicester.

Last meeting between the sides
The two teams last met in a pre-season friendly ahead of the 2017/18 season and it was Burton who came out victorious.

The Brewers took the lead in the 17th minute courtesy of a Hope Akpan header that found the bottom corner, before Lucas Akins doubled his side's lead on 29 minutes.

Harry Maguire's first goal for the Foxes halved the deficit, but Craig Shakespeare's could not complete the comback and sank to a 2-1 defeat.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Burton Albion vs Leicester City in the Carabao Cup's round of 16.

Leicester's last game saw them put nine past Southampton and against a lower league side in Burton, they will fancy their chances.

Burton on the other hand have had their fair share of success in the League Cup, reaching the semi-finals last season after a number of upsets, and will be looking to earn another scalp in the competition.

But which way will it go?

Kick-off at the Pirelli Stadium is due on Tuesday at 19:45pm.

