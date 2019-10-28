Burton Albion vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match 2019
Follow live from Pirelli Stadium for Burton Albion vs Leicester City , live stream, squads, preview and score updates in 2019 Carabao Cup. Kick-off Burton Albion vs Leicester City: 19:45 BST
The Foxes could make a number of changes to their last starting 11 to give players such as Danny Ward, James Justin and Christian Fuchs game time.
Steven Quinn will be available for the match after reacting well to playing time on the weekend following his injury, while Richard Nartey will be assessed before the game due to a tight hamstring.
Speaking to LCFC TV, the Welshman stated: “[It will be] another tough game, they’ll be right at it.
“I’ve played there before, it’s a small, intimidating ground and they’ll make it difficult for us, but we know what job we’ve got to go there and do and hopefully, we’ll produce another good performance."
He added: “You can’t take anyone for granted. We saw it ourselves for example in the FA Cup last year.
“Every team has got their own agenda, and if you’re in a competition, you want to go as far as you can and ultimately win it.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Premier League team or in League 1 or League 2, you want to go as far as you can.”
Speaking to Burton Albion, he stated: “It is a chance for us to show that we can step up and play against the players that are at a higher level than we are at the minute. Obviously for us younger players, it is the level that we are hoping that we can get to.”
He added: "I’ve watched them a few times this season, away to Chelsea, Manchester United and we watched the game on Friday night; they’re a very good team with very good players and a very good manager, so we will be expecting a tough game.
"But when big clubs come to our place, we fancy ourselves.”
They also became the second team in Premier League history to lead by five goals after Manchester City achieved the feat in 2010 against Burnley, and the second team in the Premier League's history to have two players score a hattrick in the same match, after Jermaine Pennant and Robert Pires notched three each in Arsenal's victory against Southampton in 2003.
The Brewers managed 18 shots in the match but could only direct three of them on target, so they will be hoping to have their shooting boots on against Leicester.
The Brewers took the lead in the 17th minute courtesy of a Hope Akpan header that found the bottom corner, before Lucas Akins doubled his side's lead on 29 minutes.
Harry Maguire's first goal for the Foxes halved the deficit, but Craig Shakespeare's could not complete the comback and sank to a 2-1 defeat.
Leicester's last game saw them put nine past Southampton and against a lower league side in Burton, they will fancy their chances.
Burton on the other hand have had their fair share of success in the League Cup, reaching the semi-finals last season after a number of upsets, and will be looking to earn another scalp in the competition.
But which way will it go?
Kick-off at the Pirelli Stadium is due on Tuesday at 19:45pm.