Ward hopes to continue Leicester momentum against Burton Albion

Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward wants the Foxes to take their tremendous Premier League form into their Carabao Cup clash with Burton Albion on Tuesday evening.

Brendan Rodgers' men come into the game fresh off the back of their record-breaking 9-0 win against Southampton in the Premier League. The team have only lost two games in all competitions so far this season, an aspect that Ward wants to continue at the Pirelli Stadium.

'We're in a real good run of form'

Talking to LCFC.com, he said: "[A cup run] is important, particularly because we’ve got such a large squad as well. It’s always good for confidence as well. You do well in any sort of game and then you can take that belief into the next game and get yourselves in good form.

“Momentum is the key word. At the minute we’re in a real good run of form. We’ve had a good start to the season and hopefully we can carry that into the cup and go on a good run."

Leicester, three-time winners of the competition in their history, will be aiming to make their third consecutive appearance in the quarter-finals of the League Cup with a win. However, Ward has suggested that the Foxes' are targeting glory this season.

The stopper said: "We want to be successful in everything we do, in every competition. If that leads us all the way, that’s what we want.”

'They'll be right at it'

So far, Leicester have seen off Newcastle United and Luton Town on their route to the last-16, the latter an impressive 4-0 victory at Kenilworth Road. Ward is expecting a tough test in Staffordshire as Leicester continue their journey in the competition and will be hoping to avoid another upset having been part of the side that was knocked out of the FA Cup by Newport County last season.

He said: "[It will be] another tough game. They’ll be right at it.

“I’ve played there before. It’s a small, intimidating ground and they’ll make it difficult for us, but we know what job we’ve got to go there and do, and hopefully we’ll produce another good performance.

"You can’t take anyone for granted. We saw it ourselves for example in the FA Cup last year.

“Every team has got their own agenda, and if you’re in a competition, you want to go as far as you can and ultimately win it."