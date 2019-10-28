Tottenham urged to sign Hakim Ziyech by former fan favourite van der Vaart

With Christian Eriksen's contract soon to expire and Tottenham Hotspur desperate to move him on in January for a cut-price fee as opposed to losing him on a free transfer, it's not hard to see why Mauricio Pochettino's side is being linked with playmaker after playmaker.

Names such as Isco, James Maddison, Everton Soares and Paulo Dybala have been linked heavily with a move to North London in recent weeks.

However, Rafael van der Vaart has given his opinion on who Spurs should sign - even dropping Daniel Levy a text urging him to sign Ajax star Hakim Ziyech.

A future 'sensation' in London

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, retired Holland international Van der Vaart told of his visions of Ziyech in the Premier League and specifically with Spurs.

"I really hope he goes to Tottenham," said Van der Vaart.

"I sent a message today to [Daniel] Levy, I said: Get Ziyech after this season.

"I am convinced that he becomes a sensation in London, and I also wish him that.

"I hope Spurs takes him and we will see."

Ziyech to follow in Van der Vaart and others' footsteps

Van der Vaart also turned out for Ajax once upon a time before playing in a Tottenham shirt - albeit a transfer to Hamburg and then a transfer to Real Madrid in-between.

The North London side also currently have former Ajax stars Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, and Davinson Sanchez playing for the side, and have also been linked with some of the other Champions League semi-finalists' stars including Andre Onana and Donny van de Beek.

However, Ziyech's play style makes him an ideal candidate to replace another former Ajax star - Christian Eriksen - should he leave the Lilywhites.

Ziyech, 26, scored an incredible goal against Spurs at the Amsterdam Arena in the Champions League Semi Final second leg - the same match where Lucas Moura's hat-trick heroics sent Spurs into their first ever Champions League Final.

The Morroco international has scored six goals in 18 appearances and has also registered a total of nine assists so far this season.

