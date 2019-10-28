Vlatko Andonovski announced as head coach of US women national team

Vlatko Andonovski succeeds former coach, Jill Ellis' after USA's successful run in the NWSL.

Vlatko Andonovski will be officially introduced at a press-conference that will take place in New York City this afternoon, at 4pm ET. The event will also be broadcasted online on the Stars and Stripes' Facebook and Twitter page.

The confirmation was reported online earlier today by US Soccer president, Carlos Cordeiro.

🇺🇸 Officially Official 🇺🇸@ussoccer hires Vlatko Andonovski as the new head coach of the #USWNT. — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) October 28, 2019

The contract is through to 2023, indicating the 43-year-old will be in charge for the Women's World Cup.

A new chapter for a top coach:

Upon success in the NWSL, the Macedonian-American is ready for a new challenge, taking on an international level job for the first time.

Andonovski comes to US football after spending seven seasons as a head coach in the national womens soccer league, spells which included two championships with fc Kansas city from 2014-2015. He then spent four years with Kansas City (2013-2017) and recently withdrawn from Reign FC after two seasons.

The US boss was named NWSL Coach of the Year twice in 2013 and at the end of the 2019 season.

USA’s football administrator, Carlos Cordeiro emphasised his contentment in appointing Vlatko as head coach:

“We are thrilled to welcome Vlatko to the US Soccer family. As one of the most accomplished coaches in the NWSL history, he’s proven he can help world-class players reach their peak, inspire his teams and win championships. He is widely respected by players and leaders across our soccer community, and he has the work ethic and winning mentality to guide the greatest women’s soccer program in history into their next era of success.”

“For the moment I came on board, the main focus has been on hiring a new US Women’s National Team Coach,” said US Women’s National Team general manager Markgraf.

No time to waste:

The 43-year-old will get on board with the job immediately, in preparation for USA's final two games of the year against Sweden at the Columbus Crew Stadium on November 7 and Costa Rica (Nov 10) in Jacksonville.

His biggest challenge will come at the end of January and beginning of February next year, where side side will take part in the major tournament that is Concacaf Women Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

“First, I want to sincerely thank U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, our Women’s National Team General Manager Kate Markgraf and U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Earnie Stewart for this opportunity,” said Andonovski.

“It’s a huge honor and I’m very excited to get started with this group of players and staff as we work towards continued success for this program. All of the talented coaches and players that have come before have built a legendary tradition of excellence and I’m committed to working very hard to continue to move this program forward.”