Lionesses squad announced ahead of sold out Germany clash

Phil Neville has named his England squad ahead of their friendlies against Germany and the Czech Republic next month.

The Lionesses are set to face Germany in front of a sold-out crowd at Wembley on Saturday November 9, before travelling to České Budějovice to face the Czech Republic at the Stadion Střelecký ostrov on November 12.

21 players have been called up, 17 of which were part of this summer's World Cup that reached the semi-finals.

Who made the cut?

The expected names of Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Jill Scott and Keira Walsh are all included.

These are just some of the players that made up the core of Phil Neville's squad in France just a few months ago.

Toni Duggan and Millie Bright return after missing out due to injury during the last international break.

Demi Stokes, Alex Greenwood, Rachel Daly, Lucy Staniforth and Jodie Taylor all receive call ups.

Carly Telford, Ellie Roebuck and Mary Earps fill the goalkeeper positions.

Jordan Nobbs receives her second call up since her injury that saw her miss the World Cup.

Beth England continues to impress and is called up to the squad for the third time in a row.

Lauren Hemp also returns to the squad after making her England senior debut against Portugal earlier this month.

Abbie McManus and Leah Williamson also earn call ups for their fine form at both Manchester United and Arsenal.

Key Omissions

Georgia Stanway and Ellen White miss out after recent returns from injury.

The two of them and Gemma Bonner will all train with the squad with Neville monitoring their fitness and judging whether they're ready to be recalled.

Fran Kirby misses out again, despite featuring heavily for England throughout the summer.

Everton's Chloe Kelly is currently the Women's Super League's top goalscorer, but misses out to more experienced players.

"A momentous occasion"

It was announced earlier this month that all the tickets for the Germany game had been sold and the Lionesses were in line to break the record attendance for a women's football game in England.

The record currently stands at 80,023 in the 2012 Olympic Games final between the USA and Japan.

We can FINALLY announce: @wembleystadium is SOLD OUT!



✨ Now...it's over to you. Turn up, be a part of history ✨ pic.twitter.com/H8LkHGTWFD — Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 16, 2019

Speaking to the FA, Neville believes playing in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley will be a momentous occasion: "To have sold out Wembley Stadium for the first time and to have potentially over 80,000 fans cheering on our team will not only be record-breaking, it will be an incredibly proud and humbling experience for myself and my players and staff.

“It will be a hugely significant landmark moment on our journey and we are all extremely honoured to be playing a part in that.

“The hairs will be standing up on the backs of our necks a week on Saturday when we walk out onto the Wembley pitch."

Building towards Euro 2021

After enduring a difficult spell post-World Cup, the Lionesses returned to winning ways earlier this month with a closely-contested 0-1 win over Portugal.

England are set to host UEFA Women's EURO 2021, which means they do not need to qualify - but Neville will want to continue building a squad of players capable of winning a home tournament.

The full squad

Mille Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Toni Duggan (Atletico Madrid), Mary Earps (Manchester United), Bethany England (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Reign FC), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).