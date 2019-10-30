From Erith Town to Newport County: Andy Phillips' Road to Wembley

With the FA Cup First Round just around the corner, VAVEL UK's Chris Lincoln caught up with Andy Phillips, mastermind of his very own 'Road to Wembley'.

This is the narrative of how a small idea grew into an annual obsession, watching FA Cup matches up and down the country with a trio of trips to Wembley and numerous matchday programme appearances.

Andy Phillips has quite a story to tell...

How did the 'Road to Wembley' idea come about?

When I was younger, Football Focus used to do a feature every season where they would pick a team in August, and follow them on the ‘Road to Wembley’. There would be more and more coverage round by round, and I thought it would be a great thing to do one day.

Having followed Charlton home and away to most games for over 30 years, it meant I couldn’t really commit to it though.

However, four years ago, like many other Charlton fans who were annoyed at the way our club was being run, we decided to start boycotting games, and refused to finance the owner any more.

This opened the door for me to start my journey - beginning at my local club in the Extra Preliminary Round - Erith Town.

I follow a team from the Extra Preliminary Round, and whoever wins each game I follow into the next round, and likewise in every round until the final at Wembley.

What is the most memorable FA Cup match you have been to?

The 2017 Arsenal v Chelsea final was pretty special. Not only was it my first ever FA Cup Final, but also completed my first ‘Road to Wembley’. To have a full page feature of my journey in the programme was also a great honour.

There have been many other memorable games, mainly giant killings.

Stourbridge beating Northampton Town who were four divisions above them; Woking winning at Bury, Peterborough United winning at Villa Park; and, of course, Newport County’s exploits last season, beating both Leicester City and Middlesbrough.

Are there any specific incidents from your travels that live in the memory?

Bumping into a Jeremy Corbyn rally in Ramsgate before they played Whyteleafe.

Seeing Adam Coombes scoring a double hat trick for Welling United in a 7-1 win against Swindon Supermarine.

Completing a FA Cup and FA Trophy double in the same season in 2017/18

Which ground has the best hospitality?

A lot of clubs have been kind enough to feature me in their programme, including all three FA Cup finals I’ve attended.

Middlesbrough stand out though. They invited me pitchside for photos and presented me with a signed pennant.

Who do you think will win this year’s competition?

It’s easy to say Manchester City or Liverpool but obviously will depend on the draw and how seriously the top clubs take this year's competition.

I’m now into the fourth continuous season of my ‘Road to Wembley’. The reason I say continuous is because each new season I start with the nearest team to the previous year's winners.

I started 2016/17 with my local team Erith Town but then 2017/18 with Tower Hamlets after Arsenal won. Last season, I started with Colliers Wood United (nearest to Chelsea).

This season has meant lots of travelling after Man City won, and I started with Abbey Hey. I suppose I should be hoping a London team wins again this season to make life easier if I’m to continue again next year...assuming I make it to the final.

Andy's next FA Cup encounter takes him to Nantwich Town on Saturday 9th November when The Dabbers host AFC Fylde in their First Round clash at the Weaver Stadium.

You can follow Andy's journey on Twitter @APCAFC.