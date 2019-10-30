Ben Mee defends Burnley's 'mixed football'

Ben Mee has addressed criticism of Burnley's style of play by insisting that, above all, the team are committed to winning 'by any means necessary'.

It has been suggested that the Clarets are one of the less exciting outfits to watch in the Premier League given their purported tendency to play direct, rather than intricate, football.

The broad statistics would challenge the notion that their games tend to be lacklustre: Burnley's 10 Premier League matches this season have featured 29 goals, as many as those involving Arsenal and considerably more than Manchester United.

And Mee, the club captain, also reckons there is more a variety to their game than many realise.

"We have a way of playing that seems to work for us," he explained, as quoted by Sky Sports. "It's a difficult one because I don't think we're as direct as some people think.

"We like to put people under pressure and find a different way of playing that makes teams uncomfortable."

Ultimately, Mee says any criticism is not a significant concern, and that to change style may be naive.

"If you go about playing these teams at their own game, you're going to be found and struggle a little bit. We've used the term mixed football, we need to find different ways - short or long.

"At the end of the day, we're not really what people say outside the club. We just want to do well for the team and the fans, and we'll win by any means necessary."

Tribute to Dyche

As manager Sean Dyche celebrates seven years at Turf Moor, Mee has hailed his transformative impact on the club.

Burnley, who won promotion ahead of the 2016/17 campaign, are an increasingly established Premier League side and are on course for another solid mid-table finish this season, having beaten only by teams within the top five thus far.

"I think the club has changed so much in the seven years he's been here," Mee reflected.

"You can see the difference when you come to the training ground and when you come to the stadium.

"The quality in the group has improved through the years, it's been exciting times since he's come here.

"I think all the fans are enjoying the ride that we're on, so I hope we can improve and keep this club going forward even more."

Mee's starring role

The Englishman was speaking shortly after being recognised as the club's Player of the Month for September last weekend.

Mee's solidity and leadership at the heart of defence proved key as the Lancashire outfit picked up five points from three matches against Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich City and Aston Villa.

October has proven more difficult, with back-to-back defeats against Leicester City and Chelsea following a win at home to Everton.

A trip to newly-promoted Sheffield United awaits Mee & Co. on Saturday.