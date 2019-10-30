Holgate eyes Wembley glory

Everton moved into the last eight of the Carabao Cup following Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Watford at Goodison Park, and 23-year-old defender Mason Holgate helped guide the Toffees to victory.

Holgate struck 18 minutes from time before Richarlison confirmed the win with a 93rd-minute strike.

Everton boss Marco Silva was looking for a reaction following Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Brighton, and his players most certainly responded positively.

'We want to make the most of it'

Speaking after the win, Holgate told the Mirror: “It was special, a night I will remember. After five years of playing for Everton now I was due a goal!”

Holgate added: "With the team that we've got, we know on any given day we can cause any team a problem,” he explained.

“All the time I have been here I haven’t been in a quarter-final, and the boys are looking forward to it, we feel we are getting stronger. We are really looking forward to it, it doesn’t come around too often, and we want to make the most of it.”

'Excitement' after first-team breakthrough

Holgate has forced his way into Silva's plans over the past month and believes that he is finding the level of consistency that the manager demands.

“I felt like before, when I was younger, it was a lot up and down. Now, since I learned at West Brom that I need to be at a consistent level every week,” he added.

“I felt like I learned a lot on loan last year and I’ve been saying all along like I just want to be able to prove it, but now I’m getting a chance. I’ve had a chance in the last couple of games, I’m really excited.

“I think physically [it helped] and it had been a long time since I was playing week in, week out so it’s helped me a lot with my consistency.”

Holgate's focus now turns to Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park, and the Toffees will be looking for just their second win in seven Premier League matches.