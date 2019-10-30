Leicester aiming for Carabao Cup final following Burton victory, says Demarai Gray

Demarai Gray has reaffirmed Leicester's ambitions this season by saying the Foxes are targeting the Carabao Cup final.

Brendan Rodgers' men reached the quarter-finals on Tuesday evening with a 3-1 win against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium, in which Gray put in a positive performance, notching an assist for James Maddison's late goal.

The Foxes have been eliminated in the last-eight of the cup by Manchester City in each of the last two seasons, something that the club are aiming to better under current boss Rodgers.

'A lot of teams for us now'

Talking to LCFC.com following the Foxes' win in Staffordshire, Gray said: "Since I’ve been at the Club, we’ve always had a tough team in the quarters – either Man City or Liverpool.

“But I think now we’re a team that no matter who we get, we can challenge and beat, and I think a lot of teams fear us now.

“One of our objectives is to get to a cup final and get a cup and a medal, because we’re more than capable. We have our identity, and everyone is starting to fear us. There are no limits to where we can go."

'We got there in the end'

Leicester, three times winners of the League Cup, were made to work for their victory against Burton Albion. The Foxes cruised into a comfortable lead in the first-half thanks to goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans. However, Liam Boyce pulled a goal back for the hosts to make it an uncomfortable second period, with Maddison then finally finishing the tie.

Gray believes it is testament to how good a team Leicester currently are that they were able to weather the storm that the Brewers produced.

He said: "We got there in the end and killed the game off late on. I think we could have done it a lot earlier.

“Letting them get a goal and get back in the game, it creates an atmosphere and the fans got behind them a bit.

“I think they had a little spell in the game, but Wardy (Danny Ward) has pulled off a good save in the game and we haven’t crumbled – we’ve stayed together and, as I said, we got the goal at the end and now we’re through to the next round.”