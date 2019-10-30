Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal (5-4 Pens): Young Reds show their mettle to advance to Carabao Cup quarter-final

Had you asked most Liverpool supporters, and arguably Jurgen Klopp himself, whether progression to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup was top of the priority list, few would’ve said yes.

That would all change come the end of the night however, with a thoroughly entertaining contest culminating in ten goals over 90 minutes before the Reds emerged 5-4 winners in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Embed from Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal play out yet another thriller

Klopp opted for a youthful side, giving a number of players their competitive Anfield debuts, with Harvey Elliott becoming the youngest talent to feature for the club while a surprise start was gifted to 18-year-old right-back Neco Williams alongside 17-year-old Sepp Van Den Berg.

Elsewhere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were given valuable first-team minutes alongside Joe Gomez, who will be eyeing a return to the starting eleven following the injury to Joel Matip.

Liverpool started the better of the two sides, scoring inside six minutes from a Shkodran Mustafi own goal. A progressive pass out the back from Williams found Oxlade-Chamberlain in between the lines, with the former-Arsenal midfielder bursting forward down the flank. His low drive into the box appeared destined to meet the foot of Rhian Brewster, but Mustafi’s lunge proved to be the decisive touch as the hosts went 1-0 ahead.

However, the Reds would succumb the initiative to Unai Emery’s side from then, with sloppy passages of play in possession enabling the Gunners an opportunity to get at Caoimhin Kelleher’s goal. Lucas Torreira’s equaliser would’ve been ruled out for offside had VAR been in action at Anfield before a quickfire double from teenage sensation Gabriel Martinelli put the visitors ahead.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was the creator for his first, crossing into the danger area to cut through Van Den Berg and Kelleher before fellow youngster Saka turned provider after Mesut Ozil, who returned to the starting lineup, stole possession from Elliott in midfield.

Approaching the interval, Liverpool had worked themselves into a precarious position, with Arsenal getting the rub of the green as Klopp’s side continued to stutter. However, Elliott would make amends for his earlier mistake, selling Martinelli with a dip of the shoulder to win a crucial penalty before the half was up. James Milner would make no mistake from the spot to make it 2-3 after forty-five.

Embed from Getty Images

Youthful Reds replicate monstrous mentality of first-team as they refuse to lie down

The second-half would continue in the same manner, with both sides making plenty of headlines for their fiery attacking play and distinct lack of defensive coordination and discipline. Liverpool would again shoot themselves in the foot when Milner needlessly sold Kelleher short with his pass back. Ozil would retrieve possession before flicking the ball into Maitland-Niles to make it 2-4.

In a game of so many goals, the next would be one of the standouts as Oxlade-Chamberlain delivered another sumptuous strike from outside the box, just as he had done a week ago against Genk in the Champions League.

Having been incessantly booed by his former club all night, Chamberlain produced an emphatic volley right into the top-corner to claw the Reds back into the game after 58 minutes. The 26-year-old didn’t have his finest evening as he continues to re-find the form he hit before his long-term injury against AS Roma, but a moment of individual brilliance would prove to be the catalyst for a quite remarkable last thirty minutes.

Curtis Jones was unlucky to miss out on a starting spot after a rich vein of form for the Under-23s but made his impact on the game after combining with Divock Origi. The 18-year-old picked up possession in the middle of the park, driving at the Arsenal defence before laying it off for the Belgian forward. A quick turn and shot later and Origi had sealed a dramatic equaliser to make it 4-4.

Both Emery and Klopp cut happy figures in their respective dugouts as a brilliant spectacle of attacking, cup football unfolded, with mistakes overridden by youthful exuberance and a relentless desire to get over the line.

Take Joe Willock for example, who many Arsenal fans would’ve wanted to see the back of instead of Mesut Ozil as Matteo Guendouzi was called on, before his long-range strike cannoned beyond Kelleher. Instigating pandemonium in the away end, the teenager looked as though he had secured the final nail in the coffin before Origi’s second added yet another twist in the tail.

Williams, whose impressive display saw him achieve the most touches, most crosses, most tackles, most interceptions and most blocks, picked out the Champions League hero with a pinpoint delivery as the clock wound down. One scissor kick and another flurry of jubilation later, the contest was to be settled by a penalty shootout in front of the Kop.

The shootout would serve some moments Liverpool’s youngsters will never forget as Rhian Brewster converted his penalty before Kelleher saved Dani Ceballos’ strike, leaving local Scouser Curtis Jones to seal the victory.

This was a night that reaffirmed the magic the Carabao Cup can have, with the Liverpool players visibly delighted at the fight-back. Indeed, their dreams came true in front of the Anfield faithful, providing moments they will never forget as they continue to strive for more opportunities in Klopp’s side.

Just as Liverpool’s first-team have done time and time again, the youthful Reds refused to accept their fate, showing brilliant powers of recovery to keep coming back from the brink. Indeed, it is testament to the growing relationship between the main squad and the Under-23s and academy setup, with all those who featured on Wednesday night epitomising the deep seeded roots of Klopp’s mentality monsters.

The Reds will find out their next opponents on Thursday morning alongside Premier League title rivals Manchester City, who beat Southampton on Tuesday.