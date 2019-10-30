Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United: Rashford finds Reds route through in Carabao Cup

The gloom has lifted at Manchester United. Football is a fickle sport. It’s only taken three wins to change the mood of the Reds. Two Marcus Rashford goals, one of them a spectacular free-kick, delivered a statement victory at Stamford Bridge.

After away victories at Partizan Belgrade and Norwich City, this was a serious test for a United side on their way to arresting a spell of relegation form. They performed well enough.

Rashford put United ahead with a first-half penalty. A powerful solo effort from Michy Batshuayi levelled for Chelsea but Rashford’s free-kick regained the lead for Solskjaer’s side.

The win takes them through in the Carabao Cup and changes the view of their season. It’s only temporary, of course. But the pressure has certainly eased.

Story of the game

Much had changed since Solskjaer's United last arrived in south-west London. It was at Stamford Bridge where they played one of their finest games of last season. Hopes for doing the same this year were slim.

Chelsea dominated early on but a combined effort of pressure from James and Rashford and a superb showing from Scott McTominay brought United into play.

It was McTominay, looking more assured by the game, who came closest for United early on. James played a deceiving grounded corner to the on-running Scot and he curled it wide. The corner came from a driving James run that was typical of the night. In fact, 10 minutes later he was brought down as he ploughed through the box.

After two missed penalties at the weekend, it was hardly a guaranteed lead for United. But this time Rashford delivered with a good strike to Kepa's right. Relief was the feeling. Andreas Pereira, one of United's substitutes, thumped the backs of Ashley Young and Lee Grant sitting next to him. Solskjaer got back off his seat when Rashford ran back to United's half for a few claps of encouragement, and thanks.

McTominay kept United in control of the game. He protected United's three-man defence despite an early booking for an immature and rash tackle.



So much gloom has surrounded United this season and after a positive first half, the Reds needed to maintain some control of their lead and the game. Lampard's Chelsea stormed out into the second half.

Signs of a goal were evident from the restart. A minor miscalculation from Hudson-Odoi saw a very good chance go begging. It took a fantastic tackle from Williams and an equally good block from Rojo to deny Billy Gilmour. Pulisic drove through the middle and hooked an effort wide of the left post. Reece James teased a cross through the six-yard box but no one met it. Hudson-Odoi hit a dipping half-volley over the bar.

United did nothing. There were no chances, no control and most importantly, no changes. From 10 seats behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it was blatantly obvious a change was necessary. It came, but only after a Chelsea equaliser.

Batshuayi delivered it with a fierce drive into the bottom right corner. It was a magnificent piece of attacking play combined with meek United defending. Lindelof should have beaten the Belgian to the initial header. Maguire should have made a tackle. Rojo should have blocked the eventual shot. None of those things happened and Batshuayi beat Romero with a fantastic solo effort.

Solskjaer responded by bringing Martial and Pereira on. Lindelof and Lingard departed and United turned a Chelsea peppering into an end-to-end match.

One free-kick from 30 yards out and his side regained their lead. It was in the most sublime ways. When Rashford stepped up to take his first half penalty, many would have predicted him to miss. When he stepped up for this free-kick, no one in the ground would have backed him to pull off the perfect strike that he did. It was Ronaldo-esque. He struck over the ball, pulling from its stitching all kinds of movement. Kepa dived towards it but it was too good. It's destiny was the top left corner and that's where it nestled.

United couldn't settle the game down, though. Tammy Abraham came on for Chelsea and they threatened. United fouled 'professionaly' to break the play up and paused over set pieces.

Takeaways from the match

Rashford delivers for United

The young English striker now has five goals against Chelsea. He's also now got 52 goals for his boyhood club. The most recent one was just stunning. He's had his doubters all throughout his career and particularly this season. But this was a good performance and two vital goals. He's contributed more goals or assists than Mane or Kane or many others in the Premier League. And he's only 21.