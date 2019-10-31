Reclaiming the faith: An interview with Push the Boundary

There have been rumours throughout Abdallah Lemsagem's tenure as Chairman at Oldham Athletic of interference in team selection, negligence in the Sporting Director's recruitment policy, and other issues behind the scenes.

The club was thrust into the limelight when footballing legend Paul Scholes departed as manager after a mere 31 days in charge of the squad. The Daily Mail reported that Scholes and his squad arrived for their clash away at Bury only to discover they did not have a team bus due to non-payment. They also stated that the club's gas supply had been cut off by bailiffs shortly after the new manager joined, causing players to either have to wash their own kit at home or take it to a launderette.

Push the boundary

The group have been posting on social media for a number of weeks, every post talking of an announcement on the 31st of October. Prior to the official statement, Steve Shipman (one of the group’s members) spoke exclusively to VAVEL UK:

"I mean, essentially, it's, four of us, four Oldham fans who are equally as disgruntled as the other about everything that's going on at the moment than the club and around the club. The rumors and you know, the north stand, the FLG and everything really.

"It's taken a few weeks to pull it all together - probably about eight weeks to be honest because as soon as you start as soon as you start work on on all of this, you realise how much you know work there is actually that needs to go into it?"

‘Not affiliated with anybody’

With the questions currently surrounding the club, and with split ownership and running of events on a matchday between Brassbank LTD, the ‘Fan Led Group’ and the club’s directorship, many would probably like to be assured that neither of these are linked to Push the Boundary.

"We’re not affiliated with anybody to be honest, there’s myself (Steve Shipman), Will Gough, Danny Taylor, and Adam Keeley. Those are the four of us. It's not brassbank. It's not It's not FLG. It's not anything to do with the trust.

"We want to be completely transparent, we don't want to pull the wool over anybody's eyes, we just want to be totally honest"

If you wanted to say that you had a single concrete starting aim then what would it be?

“We want to get enough people to get the club to stand up and acknowledge, you know, the fans in the way that they're running the club. You know, Danny did it with with the protest, he got 27 people there and as a result of that, we got the fans forum, You know, if we get 100 people protesting then who knows what we can do, or what we can achieve.”

"We've had some dialogue with the trust and the trust are aware of what we're doing and the feedback that we've had is that they support what we're doing. We've had conversations with the FSA (Football Supporters Association) as well - it's part of what we're doing. We've also had dialogue with other clubs, Blackpool, Exeter, Leyton Orient. We've explored just see whether we felt like it could work and the sort of support has been really good to be honest."

As of 10:00 am on Thursday morning, the pushtheboundary.co.uk (http://pushtheboundary.co.uk/) website has gone live detailing further the group's plans.