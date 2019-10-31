The Warm Down: Vindication for Emery critics?

Taking stock of a game that had several impressive individual displays, its own goal of the season competition - including a last minute equaliser - whilst neither team is at full strength is always difficult. How much significance, for instance, should be placed on a game between one side full of players barely out of school and another, at best, second-string side?

Ozil's successful reintroduction

Yet the game felt significant in many ways for Arsenal. The reintroduction of Mesut Ozil, whose absence had become more and more aggravating for Arsenal fans as the weeks came and went, will provide some catharsis on a night of madness. Before his substitution midway through the second half, Ozil was head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch, producing moments beyond sublime and a work ethic not always associated with him. Take for instance his part in Gabriel Martinelli’s second goal. His pressing of Joe Gomez wasn’t the most intense, but a couple of loose passes later and Ozil was in exactly the right spot to reverse the ball first time into the path of Bakayo Saka to cross for Martinelli.

Then there’s *that* flick for Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s goal. A flick so gorgeous you want to take it home, introduce it to your parents, and settle down and start a family with it. Not to mention, midway through the first half, a delightful first time pass through the legs of James Milner into the path of Maitland-Niles in a dangerous position on the right of the area. These were three moments of outstanding quality in a game that reminded everyone - perhaps even Unai Emery - just what Arsenal have been missing.

Rounder pegs in round holes

Elsewhere in Arsenal’s midfield, Lucas Torreira - another midfielder who many Arsenal fans believe Emery is not getting the most out of - enjoyed a good game. He broke up play, got Arsenal on the front foot with ease and even got on the scoresheet with the early equaliser. Part of Arsenal’s recent struggles has been a lack of balance in midfield, with the saying 'square pegs in round holes' often coming to mind. Torreira’s performance, much better at the base of midfield than in the advanced position he has found himself occupying in recent games, feels - as does Ozil’s - like vindication for those who have clamoured for rounder pegs.

For Arsenal, the game offered a chance to look forward after a trying few days. It was, if nothing else, a game fans could genuinely enjoy despite the final outcome. Too often, that has not been the case recently. It offered a glimpse at a potentially more exciting way forward for an Arsenal side that has become monotonous and devoid of creativity this season. The caveat, of course, is that Arsenal also conceded five goals and were playing against a team so young many have wondered whether Jurgen Klopp was even particularly bothered about winning the tie. Arsenal’s defensive frailties were exposed enough times to suggest that this may not be quick fix for Unai Emery, but there were hints he may have finally put batteries in the torch as he searches in the dark for solutions.

Contrast and different directions

For Liverpool, on the other hand, the game carried little significance, and it showed in the average age of the team - just 23, and boosted by the presence of Milner at left-back and Adam Lallana in midfield. The bench resembled something of a creche relative to the international experience Arsenal had in reserve. Rhian Brewster - despite not getting on the scoresheet - was lively and put in a mature if unspectacular performance, whilst Curtis Jones, introduced off the bench early in the second half, looked purposeful and full of quality, summed up in his drive from midfield and pass into Divock Origi for Liverpool’s fourth. The opportunity for young players to play may be the only significant thing about Liverpool’s League Cup run so far but it could still prove invaluable in the long run.

What was also noticeable was the contrast between how comfortable the two sides looked in their systems. Liverpool, despite it being as far from their first choice XI as Klopp would dare to drift, looked at times much more well-drilled and cohesive than their North London counterparts. Of course at times - particularly as the game wore on - the cohesion seemed to slip, most notably when Joe Willock was given an absurd amount of time to drive into the Liverpool half and let fly into the top corner from 30 yards. Invariably when Liverpool’s inexperience did show, Arsenal punished it. But it offers a reminder of how far apart the two clubs are at the moment, and for Arsenal, a perhaps slightly painful nudge. Klopp took little time to implement his ways and style at Anfield, whereas nearly 18 months on, it’s difficult to see where Arsenal are heading under Unai Emery. The rehabilitation of his number ten, however, may just offer a signpost.