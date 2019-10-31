Burnley Under-23 coach Stone faces probe

Steve Stone is under investigation after allegations of bullying, according to various sources.

The former Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa midfielder is the head coach of the Burnley Under-23 team but his position will now be brought into question. He has been told to stay away from the club until a thorough analysis has been carried out.

Stone became assistant manager in Newcastle United’s reserve team before being appointed a first-team coach in 2010. Newcastle’s reserves were managed by Peter Beardsley, another man who has recently come under fire for his choice of language with certain players. Although, Beardsley received a suspension for racist abuse and Stone’s allegations do not involve race.

No comment

At this moment, Burnley have refused to comment on the issue. The club will want to deal with the situation in-house without it becoming a wider issue in the press. A source for Mail Sport claims that the probe is linked to bullying.

Stone had not been in the dugout for his team’s last three Under-23 fixtures, including the most recent 1-1 draw against Leeds United. His side are unbeaten in the last 13 matches, however, so there is clearly some good work that is being done on the training ground.

Similar issues elsewhere

Craig Bellamy also had some questions to answer after complaints were made against his coaching whilst with the Cardiff City Academy.

The Welshman apologised after allegations of bullying and xenophobia.