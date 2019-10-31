Watford vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019

Quique Sanchez Flores on Chelsea
“I have analysed this team and they don't change their philosophy too much.

 

 “They like to run, to play counter-attack and to recuperate the space when they concede some. They have good players in their side, they try to play well and they have a mix of qualities. Frank [Lampard] is a clever guy and he knows perfectly the club.

 

Little by little, Chelsea is coming up to the position they deserve. We will try to play the way we want. We want to work really, really hard.”

Lampard's thoughts ahead of the game
Chelsea's player to watch out for: Christian Pulisic
After his hat-trick in Chelsea's  last Premier League game against Burnley, this is a chance for the American International to kick on with his Chelsea career. 

 

Pulisic could have a field day against Watford's defence if they don't perform in a way that will subdue Chelsea's attacking force.

Watford's player to watch out for: Gerard Deulofeu
 

No one has really stood out for Watford so far this season.

Defensively Kabasele has been impressive for the Hornets.

Arguably the most impressive attacking players for the Hornets have been the likes of Deulofeu, Doucoure and Hughes.

 

But this man could cause Chelsea's leaky defence quite a few problems. He had a wonderful game against Arsenal and was the Hornets stand out player in their 8-0 loss to Manchester City.

 

He tends to turn up against the big sides, so Chelsea will need to nullify him out of the game if they want to stop Watford springing an upset on them.

4th vs 20th in the table
On paper, this is an away banker. But Chelsea are so unpredictable this season so don't rule out the Blues dropping points in this encounter.

 

The Hornets have only gained five points from their first ten Premier League games. They still haven't won a Premier League game yet! Could Saturday be the first one?

 

For Lampard's Blues, their seven consecutive win streak in all competitions came to an abrupt end in midweek, as Manchester United beat the Blues 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup Round of 16.

 

Despite their impressive coming to an end, Lampard's men are still on a run in the League of being four unbeaten. The West-London clubs last loss came on the 22nd of September when they lost 2-1 at home to Liverpool.

 

A worrying sign for Watford is how potent Chelsea's away form has been recently. The Blues are scoring goals for fun on the road. In the last two away games, the Blues have scored eight goals!

 

Betting Odds: Draw most likely result?
A Blues win is being priced at is at 8/13 by Sky Bet. A draw between these two sides is being priced at 3/1. And a rare Watford win is being priced at 4/1.
Where is the game being played?
This Premier League match is taking place at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, Hertfordshire.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2019/20 Premier League game between Quique Sanchez Flores's struggling Watford side and Frank Lampard's youthful Chelsea side.

 

My name is Danyal Khan, and we will provide you with pre-game analysis, live match updates and much more...

