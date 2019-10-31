Watford vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
“They like to run, to play counter-attack and to recuperate the space when they concede some. They have good players in their side, they try to play well and they have a mix of qualities. Frank [Lampard] is a clever guy and he knows perfectly the club.
Little by little, Chelsea is coming up to the position they deserve. We will try to play the way we want. We want to work really, really hard.”
#Lampard labels #cfc's game v #Watford game as 'dangerous'. 'Can't underestimate them because they haven't won'. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 1, 2019
#Lampard confirmed once again #Kante is working with the team. Is 50-50 to face Ajax. #Barkley is still not available, Christensen is pretty much fit. #cfc— Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 1, 2019
#Lampard says #Rudiger won't feature against for #cfc #watfordfc. Isn't fit and will see a consultant on Monday - issue with his pelvic area.— Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 1, 2019
Pulisic could have a field day against Watford's defence if they don't perform in a way that will subdue Chelsea's attacking force.
No one has really stood out for Watford so far this season.Defensively Kabasele has been impressive for the Hornets.
Arguably the most impressive attacking players for the Hornets have been the likes of Deulofeu, Doucoure and Hughes.
But this man could cause Chelsea's leaky defence quite a few problems. He had a wonderful game against Arsenal and was the Hornets stand out player in their 8-0 loss to Manchester City.
He tends to turn up against the big sides, so Chelsea will need to nullify him out of the game if they want to stop Watford springing an upset on them.
The Hornets have only gained five points from their first ten Premier League games. They still haven't won a Premier League game yet! Could Saturday be the first one?
For Lampard's Blues, their seven consecutive win streak in all competitions came to an abrupt end in midweek, as Manchester United beat the Blues 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup Round of 16.
Despite their impressive coming to an end, Lampard's men are still on a run in the League of being four unbeaten. The West-London clubs last loss came on the 22nd of September when they lost 2-1 at home to Liverpool.
A worrying sign for Watford is how potent Chelsea's away form has been recently. The Blues are scoring goals for fun on the road. In the last two away games, the Blues have scored eight goals!
My name is Danyal Khan, and we will provide you with pre-game analysis, live match updates and much more...