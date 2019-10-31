Leicester and Everton set to meet in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Leicester City will be aiming to make the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup against Premier League rivals Everton.

With the draw having been conducted on Thursday morning, the two top-flight outfits will meet at Goodison Park on Wednesday 18th December in an effort to progress to the final four of the competition.

Journeys so far

The Foxes' have enjoyed a relatively straight-forward route to their third straight quarter-final appearance in as many seasons. Progressing past another Premier League outfit Newcastle United on penalties in their first appearance this season, they then eased past Luton Town by racking up a comprehensive 4-0 win.

Brendan Rodgers' troops were then made to work for their place in the quarter-final draw but eventually got past League One outfit Burton Albion. They will now hope to go one better than in the last two seasons, having been eliminated by Manchester City on penalties both occasions.

Elsewhere, Marco Silva's Everton will be aiming to reach their first League Cup semi-final since the 2015/16 season.

The Toffees got their campaign off to the perfect start with a thrilling 4-2 victory against Lincoln City, before a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. They secured their quarter-final berth as they beat Silva's former club Watford.

Embed from Getty Images

Premier League rivals

Since Leicester's promotion back to the Premier League in 2014, the two teams have become regular foes in league play. However, the clash at Goodison over the festive period will be the first time that they have ever met in the League Cup.

They have met previously in cup competitions though, the most recent clash actually coming at Goodison Park in the FA Cup in 2017. The Foxes were 2-1 winners that day, as a brace from Ahmed Musa secured victory.

Leicester also claimed three points on their last trip to Merseyside to face the Blues, with Jamie Vardy scoring the only goal in a slender 1-0 success back in January.