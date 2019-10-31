Sheffield United vs Burnley Preview: Can the Blades carry on their impressive start?

Sheffield United will welcome Burnley to Bramall Lane on Saturday hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games in the Premier League.

Burnley have lost their last two games but have only lost two games away from home this season so will be up for the battle against Chris Wilder's men.

Mixed home form for United

Sheffield United are currently enjoying life back in the top flight, sitting in the top eight , level on points with Manchester United.

However before the Arsenal game they had lost four in a row in all competitions at Bramall Lane; they failed to take their chances and ultimately paid the price, especially against Southampton and Liverpool.

Burnley have been steadily picking up points on the road, and will know what Sheffield United are about. Sean Dyche will have his team well-drilled and make it difficult for the Blades to play their style of play which has been praised so much this season.

Burnley looking to bounce back

The Claret's have been defeated in their last two games, away high flying Leicester and at home to an in-form Chelsea side.

When they went to King Power stadium Burnley made it very difficult for Leicester, taking the lead through Chris Wood before a turnaround.

Wilder praises Dyche

Chris Wilder has openly admitted he has a lot of admiration for Sean Dyche and how he has made Burnley a sustainable Premier League club.

He told the Yorkshire Post: "He's been brilliant, I've got a lot of time for Sean.

"I've known him a while and he's played in these parts and I know full well his managerial career. They're a benchmark for clubs like ours that want to stay in the Premier League.

"I like his team, I like the way they work together and they are a team.

"They've got a plan and they play a way that's effective."

Key Battle: Enda Stevens vs Matt Lowton

Left wing-back Enda Stevens been one of Sheffield United's best players this season and has been influential in attacking phases of play down the left-hand side.

Matthew Lowton came through the ranks at Sheffield United and made 78 appearances for the Blades in a five-year spell. Going back to his former club he will be hungry to impress and keeping Enda Stevens quiet will be a big task for him.

It will be even more difficult for him if Sheffield United can get their overlapping centre backs involved but Lowton has a lot more Premier League experience than Stevens.

Still, Stevens and the rest of Sheffield United squad have not looked out of their depth in the Premier League so far.

Predicted Line-ups

Sheffield United: (5-3-2) Henderson - Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens - Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck - McGoldrick, Mousset

Burnley: (4-4-2) Pope - Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters - Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil - Rodriguez, Barnes