Oliver Norwood: "We want to keep improving"

Oliver Norwood has said Sheffield United want to keep improving in the Premier League ahead of the visit of Burnley on Saturday.

The Blades are currently enjoying their first top-flight season in twelve years, sitting in eighth place and continually proving doubters wrong.

They welcome Sean Dyche's Burnley side to Bramall Lane on Saturday and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Blades looking to improve

The Blades have adapted to Premier League life well so far, picking up 13 points in ten games but the mindset in the club is always to look for more.

Norwood, who was born in Burnley, has had three promotions in three years with Brighton, Fulham and Sheffield United but this season has been his first proper run in the top flight.

He told the club's media: “There’s more to come from us, the way we play can be unique at times but I think you’ll see us develop as the season continues.

"We’re not worried about who’s behind us, we’re always looking to see who we can catch”​​​​​​

"We’ve worked hard all season and we’ve adapted well to life in the Premier League.

"We want to keep improving."

The Blades deserve to be in the Premier League

In their twelve-year absence from the Premier League, the Blades have been as far down in the football pyramid as League One but since Chris Wilder took over in 2016 he has built the team back up to the top flight with two promotions in three years.

Norwood said: “We want to put Sheffield United back on the map, we’ve been out of this league for too long.

"A club with this history and tradition deserves to be in the Premier League."