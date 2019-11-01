Xhaka releases statement after Crystal Palace incident

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka revealed he reached boiling point following a torrent of abuse from the club's fans, involving threats to his wife and daughter.

The midfielder was booed off the pitch at the Emirates in last Sunday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, reacting angrily by swearing at the crowd, gesturing to them before removing his shirt.

An incident which has sparked questions over whether Xhaka will remain the club captain, it served as an indication of the growing divide between Arsenal fans and players at present. Indeed, it was not the first time fans have made their feelings known about Xhaka, while Unai Emery has also received staunch criticism for some of his tactical decisions in the Premier League this season.

While his performances haven't always been up to scratch, leaving the Gunners short in midfield while a lack of discipline has often piled more pressure than necessary on his teammates, Xhaka has found himself somewhat of a scapegoat; a representation of ongoing frustrations surrounding Emery and his side.

Xhaka releases statement following spat with fans

Releasing a statement to fans, Xhaka said he had been hurt by social media hate and the reaction he has received at games recently, but apologised to those who thought his reaction was disrespectful.

"The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply," Xhaka said on Instagram on Thursday. "I love this club and awakes give 100% on and off the pitch. My feeling off to being understood by fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply."

"People have said things like, 'We will break your legs', 'Kill your wife' and 'Wish that your daughter gets cancer'. That has stirred me up and I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday.

"In this situation, I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected the group of fans that support our club, our team and myself with positive energy. That has not been my intention and I'm sorry if that's what people thought.

"My wish is that we get back to a place of mutual respect, remembering why we fell in love with this game in the first place. Let's move forward positively together."

Emery is yet to confirm whether Xhaka will remain as the club's captaincy for the foreseeable future following the incident.