Monk optimistic ahead of Rovers clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Garry Monk remains 'optimistic' ahead of Saturday's trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers and insists that he isn't paying any attention to recent form.

Monk's side are in great shape heading into Saturday's clash, and Wednesday are handily placed in the Sky Bet Championship, currently occupying fifth position with just one defeat in their last eight matches.

Saturday's opponents, Blackburn Rovers are without a win in their last six matches and are placed 17th in the table.

But, Monk admits that his side won't be complacent heading into the game and they'll need to be at their very best to leave Ewood Park with three points.

“I know Tony’s teams from the last couple of seasons and playing against them; I don’t think I’ve ever had an easy game at Ewood Park,” Monk told the Lancashire Telegraph.

Physical battle

“We are expecting a tough game physically. They have good players. Yes, they are in a difficult patch but we also know their capabilities. They are a very good Championship side.

“Yes, they are in a difficult moment and everyone judges it statistically. They are on a bad run and we are on a good run so we should win but it doesn’t work like that in the Championship.

“You have to be ready for every single game and give your maximum no matter who you come up against. We are preparing for a good side that are wanting to give a reaction. If we are not ready for it, we will come unstuck.”

Monk also highlighted the threats of Sam Gallagher and Stewart Downing having worked with them during his time in charge of Birmingham and Middlesbrough respectively.

And the Owls boss believes that Rovers’ options, as well as their current form, makes this a difficult game for his side, despite their position in the Sky Bet Championship.

“When a team is going through a tough patch, which all teams go through, it is the next game where it is an opportunity to respond and they will be looking at this game as that chance,” Monk told his pre-match press conference.

“Sometimes it can last for one game or it can last for six or it can last for eight. You hope it doesn’t go to those lengths but when you are in that type of run you look at the next game as an opportunity to change it."

Monk added: You get a little bit hungrier to do it so it is a dangerous situation for teams that face that.

“But we have to focus on ourselves. We have our own ambitions and run of form that we are fighting for. The key is the players have to show that determination more and more to keep the points regularly coming.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Rhodes remains sidelined at Hillsborough, with the club’s record signing, and former Blackburn Rovers favourite, yet to feature under Monk.

Rhodes still sidelined

Rhodes hasn’t featured in the last four match-day squads, and hasn't scored a competitive goal for 18-months.

Asked about Rhodes, Monk told The Sheffield Star: "It's difficult. Jordan is a top pro and has done very well. When I came here and I had a week with the players to get ready for the Huddersfield game, I had to make quite a quick, snap decision.

"I can only start 11 players and have seven on the bench. The bench is designed around certain positions which you might expect for any different game. You have to make a quick decision.

"It was quite marginal why Jordan wasn't in there. He could have quite easily been in that squad.

"The team and squad have done pretty well since Huddersfield.

"It is not for the fact that I don't want Jordan in there. I have got trust in Jordan as well and there will be an opportunity. He has had a couple of opportunities but of course he would want more.

"I would like to give him more but with the squad that we have there is always going to be one, two or three that miss out.”