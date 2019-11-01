Brighton vs Norwich Preview: Visitors desperately seeking goals and points

Five games ago, Norwich City were a point better off than Brighton and Hove Albion, earning plaudits for their positive football, particularly after pulling off a shock result against Manchester City.

Seven weeks on and the Canaries find themselves rooted in the relegation zone - without a win in five, picking up just a point in the process, conceding 12 and scoring only two.

In contrast, Graham Potter is the man of the moment after masterminding back-to-back home victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, scoring three on both occasions.

Such is the transformation at the club since his arrival in the summer, Potter's Brighton have scored at least three goals more times this season than the entirety of the last campaign and are now hunting a third successive home Premier League win for only the second time ever.

Seeing lots of the ball

From a team defending for their lives at the end of last season, Potter has rejuvenated Brighton's style of play, averaging 53% possession in their ten fixtures to date, matching the likes of Man United, Everton and Spurs. Only five teams have played more short passes this season than the Seagulls.

Such is their domination on the ball that Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Dale Stephens are in the top 20 individuals for number of passes per game.

Yet, for all of their expansive football, Brighton have a disciplined approach. They haven't conceded a goal from a counter-attack and are strong in the air - one of just four teams not to be beaten by a set-piece.

And Norwich have won much fewer aerial duels than any other side in the league.

Attack or defend?

For Canaries boss Daniel Farke, the problem is finding the balance between attack and defend.

Against Aston Villa, their offensive approach was picked apart - a 5-1 defeat. The following week against Bournemouth, they looked to flood the midfield and were far too defensive, although escaped from that area of the South Coast with their only away point of the season to date.

And last time out against Manchester United, there was simply no outlet until Onel Hernandez came on at half-time, overflowed by wave after wave of United attack.

On the road, they have scored just once and that goal came on the opening day of the season.

More injury problems

Norwich's poor recent run of form has coincided with an injury crisis. Farke noted after the United defeat that Tim Krul played on with a knock whilst Ibrahim Amadou was struggling with a shin injury.

Although Krul is back in contention, vital after making two penalty saves on Sunday, Amadou is a major doubt. It means that Ben Godfrey remains the only available senior central defender - Akin Famewo could be drafted in from the Under-23s.

Todd Cantwell may be absent whilst Sunday's goalscorer, Onel Hernandez, is awaiting the birth of his child so could also be out.

Meanwhile, Brighton only have two absentees in the form of José Izquierdo and Bernardo, as Aaron Mooy returns from suspension.

Freak results

Brighton hammered Norwich 5-0 the last time these two sides met in East Sussex - Dunk got on the scoresheet as Glenn Murray scored a hat-trick whilst Alex Tettey is the only Norwich player from that day likely to start on Saturday.

But that is Brighton's only win in their last eleven against Norwich - the last of which in the league resulted in a 2-0 defeat when their goalkeeper registered an own goal double - they will be relying on the attacking triumvirate of Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay and Pascal Gross to cause some damage, the three equating to six goals and assists in the last hat-trick of matches.

As for Norwich, top goalscorer Teemu Pukki has failed to score in his last five for the Canaries and he will be hoping that Emi Buendia can find some consistency in form - the attacking midfielder is second for number of assists in the league this season but also second for number of times he has lost the ball.

The game could come down to how long the visitors can frustrate the hosts. Norwich have been behind at half-time and gone on to lose in five of their last seven, whilst Brighton have scored within 20 minutes of their previous three league fixtures.