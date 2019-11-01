Everton Women vs Manchester United Women Preview: Teams Back in Conti Cup Action

Coming into the game

Everton host Manchester United at Halton Stadium at 12:30 this Sunday.

Everton and Man United are the two teams in Continental Cup group C to only play one game so far.

Everton lost their first game. Falling to a 1-0 defeat against Birmingham. Whereas United won a gigantic three points with an impressive win in a Manchester derby.

Both Everton and United have identical records in the Women's Super League, too. They both sit on nine points after five games. However, United have had the better form of late, winning their last four games in all competitions.

The two sides also clashed in last year's Continental Cup group stage. United won the tie 3-0 with goals from Lauren James, Leah Galton and Katie Zelem.

Team News

Both sides come into the fixture with fully fit squads. Manchester United will have goalkeeper Mary Earps and defender Abbie McManus at their disposal. Both of them have been named in Phil Neville's England squad for games against Germany and the Czech Republic.

Everton forward Chloe Kelly missed out on being named as a Lioness despite the fact that she has already scored four times in the league this season and is nominated for player of the month for October. Kelly will be raring to go for this weekend's clash.

Predicted Lineups

Both teams will probably keep their teams very similar to the ones that played in the league last weekend. Both sides come into the game on the back of wins so it would be a bit counter-intuitive for them to change much.

Everton: Tinja-Riikka Korpela; Esme Morgan, Kika van Es, Gabrielle George, Danielle Turner; Maéva Clemaro, Lucy Graham, Simone Magill, Inessa Kaagman, Chloe Kelly; Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.

Manchester United: Mary Earps; Amy Turner, Abbie McManus, Millie Turner, Martha Harris; Katie Zelem, Hayley Ladd, Leah Galton, Kirsty Hanson, Jackie Groenen; Jess Sigsworth.

Key Clash: Chloe Kelly vs Abbie McManus

Manchester United have only conceded two goals in all competitions so far this season thanks in large to Abbie McManus' quality as a centre-half.

Chloe Kelly will be the latest in the long line of top-level attacking talent to come up against McManus.

McManus has already neutralised Tessa Wullaert, Pauline Bremmer, Georgia Stanway, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and Rianna Dean this season but none of those players has been on the kind of run that Kelly has been on of late.

Kelly has proved herself to be a game-winner and a lethal finisher, all at the young age of 21. She's going from strength to strength at the minute and could prove herself once again against United.

Manager's Notes

Everton manager, Willie Kirk, was an assistant manager at Manchester United before joining Everton.

He said: "It will be a tough test for us, but we beat them in pre-season. I thought we played very well on the day and were the better team.

"We are desperate to qualify out of our Continental Cup group. We’ve been drawn in the toughest group in the competition and we lost our opening game against Birmingham City."

Manchester United beat Reading 2-0 last weekend and it has led to Casey Stoney being nominated for the manager of the month award in the WSL.