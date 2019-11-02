It has been a strange start to the 2019/20 campaign for Mesut Ozil but he is training harder than ever to win his place back in the team. It all started badly through a targeted robbery aimed at the German international and team-mate Sead Kolasinac.

The German international has only made three appearances so far including a return against Liverpool at Anfield in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night after failing to be part of the matchday squad for the past six games.

Ozil shone through with an outstanding performance at Anfield which he provided a splendid back-heel assist for Ainsley Maitland-Niles goal. However, he was substituted in the 65th minute and head coach Unai Emery claimed it had been pre-planned.

On any given day, Ozil can deliver and play his best football which he’s played alongside many superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. There is no doubt about Ozil’s qualities as proved on Wednesday night that he still is one of the finest playmakers in world football.

Inconsistencies

Throughout Ozil’s career at Arsenal, he has failed to deliver consistently with high-quality performances on a regular basis. He’s been accused on many occasions for going missing in the big games. Although, Ozil does makes the difference when he’s on his day.

Ozil’s record particularly with assists does show good reading but he managed to register three assists for the whole of last season.

The German’s overall assist records current stands at 70 since joining the North London side in 2013, despite reaching the milestone of recording 50 assists in the Premier League in fewer games than any other player in the competition.

However, in comparison to his assist record at Real Madrid which he registered over 70 assists during his three seasons in Spain and also speaks volumes in terms of the level of his performance and how he succeeded as a playmaker.

Most importantly, it does prove how impactful he was as a player for Madrid more than he was at Arsenal. It’s more on the physicality of the Premier League that he has found it really difficult and hasn’t reach the same records amongst the players of his calibre.

Style of Play

As many Arsenal fans know about Ozil’s qualities. He is a creative and technical player who is able to excel in an advanced playmaking role.

The German’s ability to link the midfield with the attack alongside his vision, control, movement and his finesse passing/crossing range allows him to dictate attacking play, providing assists for his teammates or even getting into the scoresheet.

Many professionals in the media regard Ozil as the “assist king” as well as previous managers who worked with Ozil described him as a “work of art” and can produce “genius moments” through an eye of a needle.

Nevertheless, the former Madrid attacking midfielder has been criticised for his lack of physicality and his low defensive work-rate off the ball proves really problematic.

That is a quality which puts him down and more importantly raising question marks as to whether he is suited to Emery’s managerial style. Emery loves his team to press with high intensity and to cover lots of ground – pressing, running, attacking and defending a lot along with full-backs bombing forward.

Ozil has not been featuring regularly under Emery since he’s appointment. It was not long ago that Football Correspondent, David Ornstein from the Athletic spoke to Ozil which the German mentioned that he won’t leave Arsenal. He did sign a new deal in January 2018 till the summer of 2021 and had a strong pre-season.

The German remains willing as ever to succeed at Arsenal and is named as one of Emery’s five captains. If Ozil is not going- the question does remain whether his own playing style will change will suit Emery? It will have to be more than a moment of brilliance from Ozil to actually cement his place back in the team.

Midfield Selection

The issue at the moment at Arsenal on the pitch is the tactical decisions and the link between the midfield and forward has not effectively clicked. Failure to change tactics during games is behind the Gunners struggles.

This saw the likes of Dani Ceballos, Matteo Guendouzi, Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all starting ahead of the German midfielder.

All of Ozil’s teammates have produced some fine performances both in the league and in domestic competitions. Ceballos started brightly into his Arsenal career but his performances started to fade. All the youngsters particularly Guendouzi who has been outstanding.

While Maitland-Niles flourished in his midfield position on Wednesday night and struggled at the right-back situation earlier this season. Willock, Nelson and Saka are all performing well but their forms have slightly dipped.

Ozil proved on Wednesday night that he still has the qualities and talents to compete and still is one of the best players in the world if he is playing in his usual no.10 position.

He has the chance to still prove himself and compliment the Arsenal attack alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.