Reading vs Millwall: Live Stream and Score Updates in EFL 2019

Predicted Millwall Team
Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Williams, Molumby, Ferguson; Thompson; Bradshaw.
Predicted Reading Team
Rafael; Miazga, Morrison, Moore; Yiadom, Swift, Rinomhota, Obita; Ejaria; Baldock, Puscas
Millwall Key Man: Jed Wallace
Named in the WhoScored team of the week last week has been on fire for Millwall lately. He has scored three goals in his last three games and tore Stoke to shreds last weekend.
Reading Key Player: John Swift
A man who's passing ability has the talent to unlock defences. If he is on form the Millwall defence could be in for a tough afternoon. He can also find the net from distance.
The status of both sides.
Both sides have recently changed their managers. Mark Bowen replaced Jose Gomes at Reading while Gary Rowett was appointed as Neil Harris' successor at The Den.
Where is the game being played?
The game will be played at the Madejski Stadium, home of Reading Football Club