Derby County 2-0 Middlesbrough: Lawrence's brace sinks 'Boro

Middlesbrough's hunt for a win continues as Jonathan Woodgate's 10-man side sank to a 2-0 defeat at Pride Park to Phillip Cocu's Derby County.

Tom Lawrence's first-half strike matched by a red card for 'Boro's George Saville sealed the Teessider's fate in a frustrating afternoon for Woodgate's side. County piled the misery on 'Boro five minutes from time as Lawrence doubled his tally for the afternoon.

The visitors made a bright start to proceedings as Britt Assombalonga created an inviting sport in the opening 90 seconds, Kelle Roos was rooted to the spot in the Derby goal, but the 'Boro forward couldn't quite get his shot away in time.

The start made by the visitors certainly encouraged Woodgate, but it was Derby that took the lead in the 20th minute with their first real attack of the afternoon. Lawrence played a lovely one-two with Chris Martin before firing the ball home to send County into the lead.

The hosts almost doubled their lead as Aynsley Pears denied Curtis Davies, who glanced a header towards goal from a corner which was destined for the top corner.

Red mist

After going behind, 'Boro were reduced to ten men as Saville was dismissed following a challenge on Krystian Bielik just inside the County half.

Duane Holmes came close on two occasions to increase the deficit after the break, firstly he fired a powerful effort just wide from a tight angle before failing to hit the target just minutes later.

Brace

The ten-men of 'Boro battled hard, but Derby's numerical advantage just proved to be too much for Woodgate's side. The hosts cemented the win just five minutes from time as Lawrence doubled his tally for the afternoon with a sweetly-struck effort.

Derby County: Roos, Bogle, Davies (c), Clarke, Malone (Lowe, 85'), Shinnie, Bielik (Evans, 53'), Marriott, Holmes, Lawrence, Martin (Waghorn, 67').

Middlesbrough: Pears, Fry, Ayala, McNair, Johnson (Walker, 79'), Saville (S/O, 32'), Wing (Coulson, 79'), Tavernier, Howson, Browne (Dijksteel, 35'), Assombalonga.

Post-match reaction

The Derby boss expressed his delight towards his team's performance and singled out goalscorer Lawrence and Holmes.

"Tom's first goal was fantastic," Cocu told dcfc.co.uk, “With two goals, there's a lot of focus on his performance, but in the last couple of games he's also played very well. You can't underestimate his work-rate when we're out of possession."

Speaking about his decision to line-up with a diamond midfield, Cocu explained that he gave Lawrence freedom to roam between the lines, whilst he selected Jack Marriott to provide more support for Martin.

Cocu on Holmes: "He's strong, he has quick feet and he makes good runs in behind. His combination with Jayden Bogle in particular, was good."

Cocu also confirmed that Bielik came off in the second-half after taking a knock, following the challenge that saw Saville dismissed in the first-half. The Derby boss praised the performance of George Evans, who returned to action after a thigh injury.

Finally, Cocu thanked the Pride Park faithful for their part in a much needed victory: "The bond [with the fans] is like a family. Whats affects us, affects them. It's very important that we all stick together and when they show their support, it's a great feeling."

Frustration

'Boro head coach, Woodgate, vented his frustration following his teams performance, but admits that Saville's dismissal 'killed the game'.

"It's fine margins," Woodgate told mfc.co.uk, "If Britt [Assombalonga] puts his chance away in the first minute, it's a different ball game.

"It was frustrating with George Saville's red card and kills the game, and it's hard to get back into the game then, they're winning 1-0 at half-time and it's tough."

Woodgate added: "We've got to score that, there's no getting away from that. They take their opportunities, fair play to them, and we get a man sent off and it kills the game."