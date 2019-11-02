Grant McCann lauded the superb team spirit and attitude among the Hull City ranks after the Tigers brushed aside promotion-tipped Fulham this afternoon. McCann also made it clear that he feels his team can compete in the upper echelons of the Championship this season, claiming rather audaciously, that reaching the playoffs is the target for Hull.

Fulham 0-3 Hull

It was a magnificent performance from the Tigers today, who - despite having only 25% possession - were worthy winners. Well-organised at the back and ruthless on the counter, it was a professional performance that mirrored their previous two outings: wins against both Derby County and Nottingham Forest.

Hull broke the deadlock after only nine minutes when a breakdown on the left-flank allowed Callum Elder to swing in a deep cross for Josh Bowler who, after having his initial header saved, drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Fulham were constantly knocking the door but Hull defended stoically, and in the 57th minute Jarrod Bowen doubled the lead for the visitors with a low shot past Marcus Bettinelli. Tom Eaves would put the final nail in the coffin with six minutes to play to ensure Hull went home with all three points.

McCann’s ambitions

After an uninspiring start to the season, the Tigers now sit in 11th, buoyed by a rich vein of form that has seen them take scalps against Forest, Derby, and Fulham in only 10 days. Jarrod Bowen - Hull's talismanic winger - has also started to find the net more frequently, scoring five times in his last four matches.

Few would have put Hull in the playoff bracket before the season began - and few will put them there now. But the fact of the matter is they are only three points off the top six, a place McCann believes is a realistic target for the season. "We have always had belief," he told HullLive in his post match interview. "It is probably taken a bit of time for everybody, and I mean everybody in the football club, to believe that we can challenge for the top six."

"I said it when I came here and I was not scared to say that is what our aim was."

He continued: "That does not change. If we go and lose next week, that will not change. It will be like that from now until the end of the season."

McCann was also keen to praise the attitude of his players: "We have a good group, they're grounded."

"Every player here is willing to get better and as a coach that is all you can ask for. They work really hard every day and now they’re getting the rewards for it."

On the game today, he said: "I thought we played well, we've come to one of the best sides in the division and won."

"To score early helped us, giving us a bit of a foothold, but we caused them problems when we turned the ball over. I was very pleased with the performance."