Kelechi Iheanacho has 'long-term' future at Leicester states Brendan Rodgers ahead of Palace test

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has a "long term future" at the club according to Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers confirmed the Nigerian's future in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to London to face Crystal Palace.

Iheanacho has scored in two consecutive Carabao Cup games against Luton Town and Burton Albion respectively, but has failed to register a single appearance in the Premier League this season.

'He’ll be ready'

Rodgers revealed in his pre-match press conference that it is difficult for the young striker to get into the side due to Jamie Vardy, who remains in electric form and currently leads the goalscoring charts in the Premier League with nine strikes so far during the current campaign.

He stated: “He’s unfortunate he is playing behind one of the great strikers in Europe. Jamie is at the very top of his game, in his goalscoring and his pressing, so it’s very difficult for [Iheanacho] to get in.

He added: “He’s very much a part of our squad. He trains like an animal every day, he’s so good. So I know if need to use him at the weekend, he’ll be ready.”

'It will be a really tough game for us'

Turning his attention to his opponents, Rodgers heaped praise on Palace and his counterpart Roy Hodgson.

He said: "They have an outstanding manager who I have a huge amount of respect for. They are coached incredibly well. They have some outstanding players and it will be a really tough game for us. They defend very well."

Eagles star man Wilfried Zaha was then highlighed by the Northern Irishman, to which he stated: "Seeing when I faced him at Swansea, he can take people out of the game. He loves playing at Palace. One v one he is a specialist. He’s a threat we need to be aware of."