Foxes' fans will hope to see key duo Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans on top form again this weekend. The pair have been involved in a combined nine goals in their last four appearances.
Connor Wickham and Mamadou Sakho remain ruled out.
On-loan forward Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring and despite Jonny Evans pulling a goal back for the hosts, a brace from Wilfried Zaha and a penalty from Luka Milivojevic sealed an impressive three points.
Puel was sacked the next day, with Brendan Rodgers shortly drafted in to take the reins.
Current Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has NEVER lost to Leicester throughout his long managerial career, including winning the last four matches against them.
In fact, Palace have become a bit of a bogey side for Leicester in recent seasons, especially at Selhurst Park. The Foxes have not won in South London since a 1-0 success back in 2016.
That draw meant that Hodgson's troops have only lost one out of their last five league games and that came in their last home game against reigning champions Manchester City.
It's fair to say then that Roy Hodgson's men will be striving to keep them out on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Eagles are sixth, five points behind their visitors and could move above Arsenal into fifth with a victory against the Foxes.
