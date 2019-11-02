Crystal Palace vs Leicester City:&nbsp;Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Team news from Selhurst Park will be coming at around 1pm so make sure you're here for that. If you want to join the conversation ahead of, during or after the match, be sure you follow us on our official Twitter account.

Alternatively, if you want more information ahead of the match, be sure you read our preview.

Hodgson on Palace motivation...
With Leicester in great form, Hodgson has insisted that his side have no fear and are going all out for three points. He said: "We have a lot of respect for Leicester and we are aware they are capable of beating us, but that's not something we want to happen."

Embed from Getty Images

Rodgers on Palace challenge...
The Foxes' boss has admitted his admiration for the job Hodgson is doing at Crystal Palace. He said: "They have an outstanding manager who I have a huge amount of respect for. They are coached incredibly well. They have some outstanding players and it will be a really tough game for us. They defend very well."
Leicester City Team News
Brendan Rodgers was delighted to report that he had a fully fit squad to choose from this weekend, with only Matty James still on the sidelines. 

Foxes' fans will hope to see key duo Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans on top form again this weekend. The pair have been involved in a combined nine goals in their last four appearances.

Crystal Palace Team News
Hodgson could have a key player return ahead of the clash with Leicester. Vicente Guaita has recovered from a groin injury. However, Andros Townsend is a slight doubt having picked up a muscle strain in the draw against Arsenal.

Connor Wickham and Mamadou Sakho remain ruled out.

What happened last time?
Speaking of the Eagles getting one over Leicester, they pretty much decided Claude Puel's future at the club as the two teams clashed at the King Power Stadium back in February. 

On-loan forward Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring and despite Jonny Evans pulling a goal back for the hosts, a brace from Wilfried Zaha and a penalty from Luka Milivojevic sealed an impressive three points. 

Puel was sacked the next day, with Brendan Rodgers shortly drafted in to take the reins. 

Embed from Getty Images

Hodgson hoodoo
It's fair to say that the home supporters could well be confident heading into the match considering the past omens between the two sides. 

Current Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has NEVER lost to Leicester throughout his long managerial career, including winning the last four matches against them. 

In fact, Palace have become a bit of a bogey side for Leicester in recent seasons, especially at Selhurst Park. The Foxes have not won in South London since a 1-0 success back in 2016.

Stubborn Eagles
The Eagles will also be in an extremely confident mood as they return home. Palace put on a brave showing at the Emirates last time out as they battled back from 2-0 down against Arsenal to claim a point. 

That draw meant that Hodgson's troops have only lost one out of their last five league games and that came in their last home game against reigning champions Manchester City.

Goals galore
The visitors come into this game having netted a brilliant 12 goals in their last two away matches in all competitions. They kicked that off with their memorable, record-breaking 9-0 thumping of Southampton at St Mary's, before progressing to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory against League One outfit Burton Albion


It's fair to say then that Roy Hodgson's men will be striving to keep them out on Sunday.

Embed from Getty Images

Surprise packages
It's the clash of the Premier League high-fliers down in Croydon this afternoon, with both sides aiming to continue their excellent domestic form. Brendan Rodgers' troops sit third in the table at the time of writing having only tasted defeat twice so far this season. 

Meanwhile, the Eagles are sixth, five points behind their visitors and could move above Arsenal into fifth with a victory against the Foxes.

Gooooood afternoon!
Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the first Premier League match of your Sunday afternoon in Crystal Palace vs Leicester. Kick-off from Selhurst Park is set for 2pm this afternoon so stick with us for all of the build-up, team news, reaction and much more!
VAVEL Logo