West Ham United vs Newcastle United: Magpies look to move clear of the bottom three

Both sides are struggling for form winning just once in their last five games each.

Newcastle United have struggled offensively this season with their top scorer being on just one goal.

Whereas West Ham United have struggled to keep it tight at the back since Lukasz Fabianski picked up an injury.

The Hammers will see this as a must-win game if they want to challenge for a European spot.

The Magpies will likely set out to not get beat as they very rarely do well in London.

Last meeting

The last time the two sides met in the Premier League was at the London Stadium as the Hammers dominated Newcastle and deservedly won 2-0.

That was the game where Sean Longstaff's breakout season was cut short after a poor challenge.

The last two games have seen the Hammers run rampant against Newcastle scoring five goals without conceding.

Key battle

With West Ham's star-studded attacking players it may be backs against the wall for Newcastle.

Embed from Getty Images

Therefore, they will have to marshall Sebastian Haller well and ensure the supply to him is limited.

Newcastle have a patched-up defence with Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune out injured.

Therefore, it will be the responsibility of captain Jamaal Lascelles to ensure the striker stays quiet.

Lascelles grabbed a goal in the 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend and put in a solid defensive display which deserved a clean sheet.

However, Haller has showcased his excellent movement and prowess in front of goal scoring four in eight games.

Team news

Newcastle are still without Lejeune and Schar who are instrumental at the back but are still yet to get Matt Ritchie back up to match fitness, despite being scheduled to return last week.

However, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll are set to feature this weekend with the former fighting for a starting place to replace the misfiring Joelinton.

Sean Longstaff will not be able to partner his brother Matty Longstaff in midfield as he serves a three-match suspension, however, Isaac Hayden is set for an immediate return after serving his three games on the sideline.

The Hammers will be without powerful forward Michail Antonio who is closing in on a return but this game comes too quickly for him.

Jack Wilshere joins Fabianski on the sidelines with a slight muscle problem.