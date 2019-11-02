Brighton 2-0 Norwich: Third successive home victory piles misery on the visitors

Norwich City remain stranded in the relegation zone after extending their poor away record, failing to net on the road for five consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, strikes from Leandro Trossard and Shane Duffy propelled Brighton into the top eight following their third successive home victory, scoring eight goals in the process.

Their visitors failed to manufacture a single shot on target - as they did the last time these two sides met when Norwich claimed a remarkable 2-0 victory.

Stiepermann hits bar before Brighton dominate

Under a backdrop of strong winds and driving rain, both sides looked to play offensive football and the visitors were within inches of breaking the deadlock just 13 minutes in.

Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann linked midway inside the Brighton half before the latter lofted an effort over Mat Ryan and against the crossbar as he returned to the starting eleven of the Canaries.

But the Norwich defensive frailties remained as Jamal Lewis had the ball stolen from him by Martin Montoya. The right-back's cross was only half-cleared by a patched up Norwich defence, as Alex Tettey joined Ben Godfrey at centre-back, before the ball was driven forward by Steven Alzate and his shot was only kept out by the legs of Tim Krul.

After Adam Webster was replaced by Shane Duffy, the hosts continued to press with Alzate causing real problems. The midfielder who was on loan at Swindon last season could have scored during a goalmouth scramble, as should have Neal Maupay, only for the duo to be kept out by a combination of a brave Godfrey header and another Krul save.

As half-time eased closer, Alazate's deep cross was headed over his own goalkeeper by Tettey, just evading the crossbar and landing on the roof of the net.

Trossard makes the difference

After a couple of efforts from range by Dale Stephens and Davy Propper in a quiet start to the second half, Trossard entered the action in place of Gross and made an impact within eight minutes of his introduction.

Montoya whipped a dangerous ball towards the Norwich near post and Trossard stole a march on Godfrey, prodding home to give Brighton the lead.

Norwich were really struggling down their left and almost conceded again but for the heroics of Krul. Propper found space down that wing before his driven cross was only hacked to Maupay whose punt was turned over by the Norwich shot-stopper.

But the points were secured six minutes from time as Trossard turned provider. The Belgian signed from Genk whipped a deep free-kick over the entire Norwich defence before Duffy studded an effort past Krul for Brighton's second.

Key takeaway from the game

Norwich defeated on the flanks

It was a tough day for the Canaries as they were overpowered on both sides of the pitch. Alzate started strongly drifting in from the left but it was down the right that a series of Brighton chances were created.

Montoya, Gross and then Propper, when Trossard entered the action, gave Lewis and Onel Hernandez a torrid time on the Norwich left - the former earning man of the match after creating the opener and the latter contributing a mammoth 87 touches.

Even when Norwich did get on the ball down that side, Lewis and Hernandez both failed to complete more than 70% of their passes, the Cuban after racing back from the birth of his child the day previous.