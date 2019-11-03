Dyche disappointed with performance

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was disappointed with the performance of his players after their comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

John Lundstram scored twice for the hosts before John Fleck drilled in his first goal of the season to kill the game off before half-time. It was a dominant first period from Chris Wilder’s men and they managed to blow Burnley completely out of the tie.

It is the first time that Sheffield United have scored three goals in a match this season and it is a result that propels them into sixth position. Quite the contrast for Burnley, though, who have now suffered three defeats on the spin.

A familiar road

Dyche was stern with his post-match words and hopes to rectify this performance as soon as he can.

“We’ve been down this road before and we know how tough it can be from last season, so this needs to be a bad day at the office and that’s it,” he told the club’s official website.

“I mentioned to the players yesterday and how tight it was for decisions as to who plays. Well that throws it all back into the mix!

“I could have taken any of the back four off at halftime, but every shirt is now up for grabs after a first half like that.”

Lethargic approach

One aspect that frustrated the Burnley manager was the lack of energy that his players has in comparison to their opponents.

“We’ve shown that many times, but today we came up against a side that showed us what we do; the hunger and desire and the edge that you have to play with.

“We looked subservient; the body language, being dismissive with the ball and making poor decisions.

“We’ve been down that road before, but not for a long time and today was like being back at the start of last season.”

Nothing tactical

Dyche insisted that the result was nothing to do with tactics. Wilder’s men controlled the match in their flexible 3-5-2 formation but Dyche feels it was more to do with mentality.

“It was nothing to do with tactics. We were miles off where we’ve been this season and they were deservedly in front.

“We’ve been punished recently, but today was about punishing ourselves.

“We weren’t at the races in the first half and that’s a concern because we looked like we were back at the beginning of last season.

“In and out of possession we were poor. We didn’t have that underlying edge that you need and at times in the first half we were knocking it forward with no need.

“For all the stories, we don’t ask them to knock it forward all the time. There’s a time and place to do that and be effective, but people were just passing the buck.

“I told them all that at half time in a slightly more aggressive manner than I am now, and at least there was a reaction.

“But they were miles better and deserved the victory. The thing is, Sheffield United are now being talked about as having a brilliant start, but if we’d won today that would have been us.

“That’s how fine the balance is. It’s so important to get on the right side and we didn’t do that today.”

Next match

The Clarets will be hoping to bounce back before the international break when they welcome West Ham United while the Blades will face a very difficult challenge away at Tottenham Hotspur.