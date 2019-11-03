Charlton Athletic 0-1 Preston North End: Lilywhites top the table after hard-fought victory at The Valley

A Paul Gallagher penalty was enough for Preston North End to see off Charlton Athletic in what was an attritional, hard-fought match. Both teams lacked creativity and quality when it came to the final pass, but it was the Lilywhites who broke into the more threatening positions while Charlton badly missed the guile of Jonny Williams.

The Valley is certainly no easy place to go but Preston controlled the game, preventing Charlton from building up momentum by utilising the physicality and shrewdness within the ranks. Ben Pearson and Gallagher are two wily operators, and their tactical fouls and tenacity frustrated the Addicks throughout.

Story of the match

The early chances did fall to Charlton, however. In the sixteenth minute, Ben Purrington whipped a pacy cross into the path of Connor Gallagher who glanced a header just wide of the far post. Then, thirteen minutes later, another inviting chance fell into the path of the Addicks.

After a breakdown inside the box, Gallagher resourcefully back- heeled into Beram Kayal, who - attempting to find Macauley Bonne - inadvertently fired straight into the hands of Declan Rudd. Preston were let off the hook.

Lee Bowyer made a solitary change at the interval, bringing off defender Naby Sarr for forward Jonathan Leko in an attempt to add some impetus and drive going forward. In the 50th minute, though, Preston were awarded a spot-kick. With a cross coming in from the left flank, Jason Pearson was caught too tight to Jayden Stockley, cradling the centre-forward to the ground. Stonewall penalty.

Gallagher began his idiosyncratic routine, standing on the spot with his back to goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, jogging back to the edge of the box, then, all of a sudden, sprinting back towards the ball and arrowing into the bottom left corner. An emphatic finish.

Charlton, in need of an equaliser, began committing men forward. With Gallagher driving the team forward, they were able to work the ball into some promising positions but ultimately lacked composure on the final pass.

Preston then began to exploit the Charlton overload, going direct into Stockley and hitting the Addicks on the counter. In the 87th minute, a fumble on the ball from Gallagher allowed Preston's Tom Barkhuizen to speed into the gaping gaps behind the Charlton defence. One-on-one with Phillips, Barkhuizen tried to place the ball into the left corner but the Charlton keeper did well to make himself big and thwart the winger's efforts.

Seven nervy minutes of stoppage time ensued, but Preston saw out the victory professionally. The Whites take top spot, but Alex Neil will certainly not allow his players to get carried away. It's only November, and the Championship is notorious for throwing up painful plot twists.

Charlton need backup for Williams and Gallagher

With Williams out injured, Charlton were craving someone who could thread a pass through the eye of a needle and supply a pearl of creativity to break down the well-organised, resolute Preston defence. Gallagher performed superbly to drive the team forward, but the 19-year-old had little movement and creativity around him.

They're going to have to look at bringing someone in come January as Williams' knee injuries have been a recurring issue throughout his career. And perhaps they should also look for a quality replacement for Gallagher as, without his mobility and drive Charlton could really struggle in the middle of the park.

Darren Pratley has performed admirably upon his return to The Valley but, physically, has reached the twilight of his career. Josh Cullen is also always a steady performer in the midfield but is not exactly blessed with a physical prowess. Pratley and Cullen rely on an engine alongside them, so if Gallagher were to pick up an injury Charlton could really struggle in the middle of the park.

Man Of The Match:

The match-winner. Gallagher is a key component in the Preston dressing room, leading by example with his experience and maturity. He kept the Whites ticking today with his metronomic passing and is valued very much by manager Alex Neil.