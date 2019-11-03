Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Blues and Spurs clash in need of three points

Everton welcome an out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon, looking to turn their Carabao Cup progression into Premier League form.

The Blues’ start to the new campaign has been nothing but diabolical. After a summer of turnover, Marco Silva’s men find themselves 17th in the Premier League table after throwing away a winning position against Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

The Portuguese boss is under severe pressure at Goodison Park, but received a slight reprieve with a late win over former club Watford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. The Merseysiders will face Leicester City in the quarter-finals during an extremely challenging run in December.

Yet, their immediate focus is on Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs, who are winless in their last 11 Premier League away days. The Lillywhites do, however, have prior superiority over their hosts to rely on come Sunday evening, as they’re unbeaten in their last 13 meetings.

Last meetings

The two sides met on the last day of the previous campaign, with a late free-kick from Christian Eriksen securing a point for Spurs. They had fallen behind after taking an early lead, and looked set to stumble into the Champions League final on the back of an uninspiring performance.

It was a different story at Goodison earlier in that season, though, as Pochettino’s men ran rampant over Everton with a 6-2 victory – the heaviest of the Toffees campaign.

Silva aiming for return to home form

While the focus will be on Spurs’ dreadful away record, Everton will be hoping to shun their own dreadful run on the road when they return home to Merseyside. It’s something Silva focused on his pre-match press conference, noting that his men “can’t have two faces,” in terms of home versus away.

He added: "We have not achieved the results we want [this season] and taken what we deserve. The last game is clear of that but football is about results.”

Pochettino wants to taste winning feeling again

On the other hand, Pochettino admitted that his team have been lacking in confidence and lacking that all-important winning feeling when they travel away from White Hart Lane.

"We need to be positive, feeling that positivity makes us believe we can beat any team. At the moment we struggle a little bit in our confidence,” said the Argentine.

"The most important is how we are going to finish, it's not nice to see you in the middle of the table but that is a reality we need to accept.”

Team News and Predicted XI's

Everton are sweating on the fitness of Yerry Mina after he exited the win over Watford with another knock. The Colombian will undergo late tests before the Blues are able to make a decision.

Bernard will also miss out after damaging his knee ligaments in the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

As for Spurs, Danny Rose will serve a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards in his last few appearances. Fellow defender Jan Vertonghen may return, while tricky forward Erik Lamela will be sidelined with a thigh injury.

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Sidibe, Mina, Keane, Gomes, Delph, Davies, Iwobi, Walcott, and Richarlison.

Spurs: Gazzaniga, Davies, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Winks, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Son, and Kane.