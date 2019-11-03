Leicester City secured their third Premier League win in a row after overcoming Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The East Midlands side carried on their blistering form thanks to two second half goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy.

The Foxes climb back into the top three while Palace find themsleves in ninth position.

Story of the match

A first half lacking the final touch

Leicester enjoyed plenty of possession on the ball as Palace looked to play a counter-attacking game.

Harvey Barnes registered the Foxes' first shot on target in the fifth minute but could not direct his effort away from Vicente Guaita.

The best chance of the first half came fell to Jamie Vardy in the 18th minute after the striker was played through on goal by James Maddison. The angle became more difficult by the second and Guaita was equal to the near post shot.

Kasper Schmeichel's first half was relatively quiet, making more clearances of paper thrown onto the pitch by Palace fans rather than

A first goal-scoring appearance for Leicester

Soyuncu finally opened the scoring in the second half after the Turkish defender found himself completely free in the six-yard box to head in his first goal for the club.

Palace responded well from going a goal down and the pick of their shots came from Jeffery Schlupp, whose vollied effort was deflected behind by Ben Chilwell.

One touch football finishes Palace off

Brendan Rodgers opted for a defensive change as Wes Morgan came on in order to deal with the aerial threat of Christian Benteke, but it was the Foxes who got the next and ultimately decisive goal late on.

Demarai Gray and Vardy linked up superbly with each other, only for the former England striker to place the ball into the net with his left foot for his 10th Premier League goal.

Chilwell found himself one-on-one with the keeper on the left side of the box but the England number three saw his shot bounce back out off the post in the closing stages.

Embed from Getty Images

Takeaways

Selling Maguire was the right decision

Soyuncu has been a revelation for Leicester this season. His no nonsense defending and his trickery on the ball has won the hearts of the Blue Army, and his first goal for the club sent them on their way to victory in a difficult stadium.

Leicester failed to beat Palace with Harry Maguire in their ranks, with their former defender losing to the Eagles earlier in the season at his new club, so a win without the most expensive defender in the world will go a long way in the minds of those associated with Leicester.

Palace victory just as impressive as 9-0 Southampton rout

The game was always going to be difficult, not only due to the recent record against the Eagles, but to follow up from the 9-0 victory over Southampton. To show that they are not only able to blow teams away, but work for their victory on strengthens their top four credentials.

Man of the match

James Maddison

In a first half lacking in any ruthlessness in the final third, Maddison was the exception.

The midfielder created six chances alone in the first half, considerably more than anyone else on the pitch, and it was his corner that lead to Leicester's opener in the second 45 minutes.

His defensive work was also impressive, with the 22-year-old making lung bursting runs towards his own goal to help suppress the Palace counter attacks with a lot of success.