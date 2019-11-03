Solskjaer accepts his United side have no 'creativity' after Bournemouth loss

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer concedes that his side's lack of creativity as the Reds slipped up in a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

Former United youth player Josh King, who made just one first-team appearance during his spell at Old Trafford, scored the only goal of the game.

Following the defeat, Solskjaer conceded that his side lack creativity and opportunities in front of goal.

"To win games you need to score goals and I'm sure Anthony and Marcus are going to get their share of goals," Solskjaer explained, as per the Sun.

"Anthony's just going improve but we need more creativity.

"But we've got loads of players here in the squad who could create more, it's not just look outside, we have to do with what we have."

After impressing during United's 3-1 victory at Norwich last Sunday, Solskjaer once again paired up Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up top. But it was late substitute Mason Greenwood who looked more threatening in United's attack and came the closest to finding the target.

Lack of attacking options

Greenwood came on to replace Welsh star Daniel James with ten minutes to spare and watched his effort strike to post after latching onto a delightful ball in from Fred.

Despite linking up efficiently at Carrow Road last weekend, Rashford and Martial failed to combine and gel as a pair at the Vitality Stadium, which came as a big disappointment to United's supporters.

The sale of Romelu Lukaku in the summer was accepted by the United fans, but when no replacement was brought in following the Belgian's departure.

Lukaku joined Inter Milan on deadline day in a £76.5million deal, and the timing of it couldn't be worse for Solskjaer's side.

The manner in which United suffered their fourth defeat of the campaign was frustrating to say the least. King was allowed time to take Smith's ball onto his chest and turn as he volleyed the ball over the head of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and past David de Gea.

A central-midfield trio of Fred, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira may have impressed in the win over Norwich City on Sunday, but the trio epitomised everything that is wrong with Solskjaer's side, producing ponderous, pedestrian play and failing to inspire any sort of threat from an attacking perspective.

Frustration

Pereira was the major culprit. The Brazilian made only 25 passes and completed just 60 per cent of them - the fewest by any United player. The most uninspiring statistic, was that he failed to complete one pass to his team's centre forward Anthony Martial, who looked a frustrated figure.

Pereira has scored just once and contributed only two assists in 30 Premier League appearances, while creating four big chances and providing one through-ball. Given he turns 24 on New Year's Day, you have to wonder whether Pereira is ever going to be good enough for United.

His frustrating performance on Saturday included failing to beat the first man from a free-kick and overhitting what should've been a routine pass to Anthony Martial as the Frenchman entered the Cherries' penalty area.