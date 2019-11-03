Could Manchester United Women challenge at the top end of the WSL?

Reformed prior to the start of the 2018/19 season, Manchester United spent their first season in the FA Women's Championship and it is safe to say that they stormed that division; only losing one match, against Durham.

The club have also impressed off of the pitch. Their support at Leigh Sports Village is one of the strongest in the league, with the 'Barmy Army' known for their noise and a large portion of fans travelling to away fixtures. Unlike other teams, United also professionally live-stream their Continental Cup games on MUTV, with pre and post-match content similar to that which you would see with a high-level men's team.

The club's approach to recruitment is also different from others who are competing at the top end of the league table. A large portion of this season's side played last year, with many of them being academy graduates - including current captain Katie Zelem. Strengthening with the likes of Abbie McManus and Jackie Groenen over the summer, the Reds look to have the perfect blend of inexpensive talent who are making their breakthroughs at United, and experienced professionals to help tie the squad together.

Current form

Many predicted that United would struggle to step up to a Women's Super League which is undoubtedly stronger than the second division, but this has definitely not been the case.

The Reds lost their first two games of the season against arguably the league's best two in Manchester City and Arsenal. However, they only fell by a single goal in both of the games. City undid United with a Caroline Weir wonder-strike and Arsenal left it until the final moments for Daniëlle van de Donk to slot into the back of the net.

Since then, their form has turned around and they are now looking like one of the strongest teams in the entire division. They have picked up three points in each of their past five games whilst keeping a clean sheet across all of them.

Defensive prowess

United's defence is now one of the strongest in the entire league, solidified by the addition of McManus from Manchester rivals City. However, Millie Turner has arguably been one of the best players in the league due to her organisation of their backline.

Captain last season, Alex Greenwood, departed for Lyon over the summer, but that has not seemed to put a dent in their ability to stop other teams scoring.

United will have a big test in their next game out when they face league leaders Chelsea on Women's Football Weekend, and if they can compete against them then they will definitely be able to cement themselves as one of the best teams in the top flight.