Stoke City 0-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies reclaim top spot

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship on Monday evening following a convincing 2-0 victory over Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Goals either side of half-time from Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu restored Albion to the top of the Championship table.

The Baggies were in control from the eighth minute when Phillips fired home following a fantastic piece of play.

And, despite a brief bit of pressure from the hosts after the interval, the three points were secured midway through the second-half when Robson-Kanu converted a penalty in front of the travelling fans.

The victory ensures Albion are now five unbeaten and back above Preston North End, Leeds United and Swansea City ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hull City.

The visitors got off to a perfect start. A brilliant piece of play down the left ended in Grady Diangana pulling the ball across the box for Phillips to finish off and claim his sixth of the campaign.

Stoke tried to fight back straight away, Sam Vokes heading into the arms of Sam Johnstone, while the Baggies aimed to extend their lead down the other end - Darnell Furlong came close, firing just wide from outside the area.

City’s temporary coaching team galvanised the troops at half-time and they came out fighting, but Cameron Carter-Vickers and Badou Ndiaye couldn’t quite deliver in front of goal.

And with 69 minutes on the clock their task was made even more difficult when Diangana was brought down by Carter-Vickers 15-yards out, and substitute Robson-Kanu confidently struck his spot-kick into the bottom corner to claim his third in as many games for Slaven Bilic's side.

Man of the match: Romaine Sawyers

Sawyers worked tirelessly throughout, with the most touches (102), most passes (93), most passes in the opposition-half (52) and possession gained (7).

Stoke City: Butland, Smith, Carter-Vickers, Batth, Lindsay (McClean, 61'), Ward, Badou (Duffy, 83'), Allen (c), Clucas, Campbell (Ince, 74'), Vokes.

West Bromwich Albion: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Livermore, Sawyers, Phillips (Brunt, 83'), Pereira (Krovinović, 63'), Diangana; Austin (Robson-Kanu, 63').

Attendance: 22,360

What the managers said...

Stoke's caretaker boss Rory Delap told Sky Sports "I thought they were the better team. There weren't loads of chances and we didn't create anywhere near enough, but they were clinical with the chances they had. The second goal killed us. [Carter-Vickers] did so well to get back into position to make a challenge, but then it was a rash challenge.

"I think I've got to take a portion of the blame. The formation maybe didn't work, but as I said before I put the strongest team out that I felt I could that fit. There are one or two things that I probably have to look at for the future, but if that's for Saturday or not I don't know."

Complacency

West Brom boss Bilic admitted that his side became complacent at times after taking the lead early on.

"From when we scored the second goal to the end we were different class," Bilić told Sky Sports. "Until we scored the second goal I wasn't happy with the performance and at half-time I told the guys.

"[Stoke] have some brilliant players on paper but they are in crisis, let's be honest, that's why they are where they are, and that's why I couldn't be happy with us being one up. I told them to raise our game a bit more and, to be fair, we did that. It was quite an even game until we scored the second goal."