ewLos Blancos have made the 24-year-old as their next potential big-name signing.

According to Sky Sports News, the Spanish giants are keen on making the 24-year-old a priority signing, prepared to offer £70m plus Gareth Bale to move to Manchester City.

It has been reported that club scouts will travel to watch Sterling on an upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier fixture against Montenegro at Wembley on November 14 before making a trip to Kosovo, three days later.

Following scouting, Real Madrid will then propose a deal to secure Sterling in a wantaway swap deal with Bale.

The 30-year-old had offers from China in the summer but his move collapsed in the final stages.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit to Juventus last summer, Zinedine Zidane is looking to lay down a marker to increase his side’s performance after feeling the pressure from the loss of the Portuguese star.

Bale has been unable to fill the boots of Ronaldo since he left with reports indicating he is unhappy at the club, as he has previously sought an exit from the club.

However, given Pep Guardiola’s extended options of players at City, it is unclear whether the club would be interested in the Welshman.

A dream too high?

The Manchester club have value Sterling at around £150m succeeding his success in Europe in becoming one of the most productive goal scorers over the last few seasons.

City’s forward has bagged seven goals in 10 appearances this season under Guardiola and has still three years left on his £280,000 a week deal he signed last year.

A promise for the future

Sterling’s representatives have previously met with Real’s general director Jose Angel Sanchez in the summer but failed to tempt his move to the Spanish capital. However, his representatives assured the winger has an interest in moving to Bernabeu later in his career.

- Real met with Sterling people over summer

- Player happy at City but keen to play there one day

- Real might try to force issue this summer

Career statistics:

Raheem Sterling Gareth Bale Club appearances – 334 486 Goals -105 164 Assists – 98 136 Clubs – Liverpool, Manchester City Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid Honour – Premier League x2, FA Cup, EFL Cup x2 La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League x4

While Neymar remains the most expensive player followed his £198m move to Paris Saint Germain, Sterling’s transfer could surpass that.