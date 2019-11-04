Schweinsteiger: Van Gaal was desperate to sign Thomas Müller for Manchester United

Former United ace Bastian Schweinsteiger has revealed that Louis van Gaal showed an expressed desire to sign Thomas Müller at Manchester United.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder completed a move to Old Trafford in July 2015, but departed in March 2017 after it became clear that he wasn't in José Mourinho's plans.

Van Gaal 'always' asked about Muller

Speaking in an interview over the weekend, Schweinsteiger revealed that Van Gaal was adamant about completing the signing of Muller, who he managed during his time at the Allianz Arena.

"Van Gaal really wanted him [Thomas Müller] at Old Trafford. He always asked me 'What's your friend Thomas doing?' — maybe that [wanting to leave Bayern] has changed in the meantime," reported Metro

"But Thomas was a bit younger, he did not want to leave Munich. Maybe that has changed in the meantime. His situation is different to mine back then. I was playing every game, then van Gaal contacted me, I wanted to try something new.

"Thomas is often on the bench lately, a change of air can do him good at the end of his career. He still has great quality."

Muller's Bayern career in doubt

While United’s approach for Muller tailed off in 2015, with the German happy winning trophies in Munich, there are several reports coming out of Germany suggesting that the striker is considering a move away having lost his starting place under Niko Kovac.

Should he decide to move, United may well be able to sign him for a cut-price in January should they fail in their pursuit of Mario Mandzukic, who is a possible target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bayern are unwilling to listen to offers to Müller and the striker may need to hand in a transfer request in order to force an exit from Bavaria.

The Bundesliga giants were beaten 5-1 by Frankfurt on Saturday, a result which ultimate cost Kovac his job at the Allianz Arena as he parted with the club on Sunday evening.