London City Lionesses - can you survive independently in the Women's game?

Take a look at those competing in the upper echelons of Women's Football - Arsenal, Lyon, Wolfsburg, and you will see a concurrent theme.

The vast majority of top clubs in the world are able to do so due to the financial backing from a successful men's side that can create an uneven playing field in the game.

However, some clubs are diverging from the ordinary method and trying to survive on their own, with London City Lionesses opting to do just this over the summer.

Competing solo

The new side are already proving themselves as a model club, with advertisements seen around London and a bespoke kit made by Nike.

Unconventionally for a second-tier side, all players also receive private healthcare, something that burst into the limelight when Crystal Palace striker Gemma Bryan accused the club of leaving her with no support after a horrific ACL injury which also prevented her from being able to do her day job as a personal trainer.

The club are also showing that they should not be taken lightly by fellow Championship sides, currently sitting second behind an incredible Aston Villa side - albeit having played one more game than their competitors.

The Lionesses held top-teir Bristol City to a 1-1 draw in the Continental Cup at the weekend, edging them out 4-3 on penalties to secure the additional point.

Having a professional side and treating their players well has been instrumental in producing a squad who have transformed drastically from the Millwall Lionesses side which only picked up five points last year - the reformed team have already achieved ten more.

Milwall split

The side from South London have crafted a reputation across the globe, not for their successes on the pitch, but instead their historical elements of hooliganism.

However, this is just from a small portion of supporters that has been glamorised into many films and books in popular culture.

Contrasting most people's knowledge of the club, they embraced the women's side as a way to mitigate their reputation as a club only known for their criminality off the pitch.

Millwall Lionesses were one of the first football clubs to be affiliated with a men's side and were also the first in England to have a dedicated female centre of excellence.

In the 1990s, they achieved national success by twice lifting the Women's FA Cup and were regarded as one of the top sides. After a drop in form led to relegation in 2001, they entered the FA Women's Premier League National Division again 2008–09.

Later, they were founding members of the FA WSL 2 which later became the FA Women's Championship.

After spending the 2018-19 season in the second division, Milwall Lionesses' board were able to split from the men's side, changing their name to 'London City Lionesses', creating a new badge and making the move over to play at Princes Park in Dartford.